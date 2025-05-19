The Discontinued Nespresso Pod TikTok Is Mourning (Literally)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Half the fun of using your Nespresso machine is experimenting with an assortment of pods. Whether you prefer coconut-flavored coffee or Nespresso's delicious El Salvador capsule, your Nespresso Vertuo machine was made for mixing and matching. As of recently, however, there's one fewer fan-favorite flavor to play with — and it has TikTok in shambles.

As evidenced by an influx of TikTok videos posted throughout April, Nespresso's Sunny Almond Vanilla capsule is no more. The flavor, which launched in 2024, is best served with cold milk over ice and sweetens light-roast Arabica coffee with its two namesake ingredients.

Since the pod's launch, it's proven extremely popular, and its discontinuation has led to all kinds of satirical mourning videos – many of which honor the coffee that once was. Some TikTokkers have gone so far as to admonish Nespresso for taking the drink away with captions of "RIP" and accompanying celestial imagery. As of May, the flavor doesn't appear in stock on Nespresso's website, so it seems the variation is, indeed, in the grave for good.

That's not to say all hope is lost to anyone grieving the coffee's disappearance. Other Nespresso pods evoke similar flavors, albeit not quite the same.