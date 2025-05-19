The Discontinued Nespresso Pod TikTok Is Mourning (Literally)
Half the fun of using your Nespresso machine is experimenting with an assortment of pods. Whether you prefer coconut-flavored coffee or Nespresso's delicious El Salvador capsule, your Nespresso Vertuo machine was made for mixing and matching. As of recently, however, there's one fewer fan-favorite flavor to play with — and it has TikTok in shambles.
As evidenced by an influx of TikTok videos posted throughout April, Nespresso's Sunny Almond Vanilla capsule is no more. The flavor, which launched in 2024, is best served with cold milk over ice and sweetens light-roast Arabica coffee with its two namesake ingredients.
Since the pod's launch, it's proven extremely popular, and its discontinuation has led to all kinds of satirical mourning videos – many of which honor the coffee that once was. Some TikTokkers have gone so far as to admonish Nespresso for taking the drink away with captions of "RIP" and accompanying celestial imagery. As of May, the flavor doesn't appear in stock on Nespresso's website, so it seems the variation is, indeed, in the grave for good.
That's not to say all hope is lost to anyone grieving the coffee's disappearance. Other Nespresso pods evoke similar flavors, albeit not quite the same.
Almond and vanilla are an iconic duo — but the pair is not the end-all-be-all to your Nespresso's potential. According to the brand's website, you can order a similarly successful duo in pistachio and vanilla over ice. This capsule rendition maintains the same vanilla undertones as the beloved iced almond and vanilla version, and, in incorporating pistachio flavor, it retains the nuttiness of the almond version. If you're not crazy about pistachios, you can alternatively order Nespresso's sweet vanilla capsules and subsequently impart almond flavor via almond milk or homemade almond syrup.
And, just because Nespresso has seemingly forgone its Sunny Almond Vanilla pods, that's not to say the option will never return. The official Nespresso TikTok account has posted a consistent message in the comments section of multiple TikTok videos. That message reads: "While we have no plans to bring back the Sunny Almond Vanilla over ice, we of course will share your suggestion."
That may sound pessimistic, but the brand brought the flavor back last November — who's to say Nespresso won't do it again? For now, you'll have to get creative with a makeshift almond and vanilla iced Nespresso. If only the brand's worst signature flavor was discontinued instead ...