The Controversial Fact You Never Noticed About Starbucks Food Display Cases

If you pay very close attention, you'll notice that many of your favorite restaurants were designed with specific tactics in mind, whether that's to urge you to spend more money or a little more time at the bar. Or like how Starbucks plays music in the store to create a welcoming ambiance and invite customers to relax. Though you may have noticed the bumping tunes and the return of the beloved condiment bar, you may not have noticed that the baristas never actually touch any of that enticing food in the display case by the register.

Starbucks uses real food in its display cases, nothing 3D printed or artificial, but that food is very rarely (typically never) served to customers and is usually thrown away at the end of the day. At a local coffee shop, you might order a cheese danish from the little display window and watch a barista serve it right from the shelf, but at Starbucks, that Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin (arguably the best Starbucks pastry) won't come from inside the case. Besides the fact that display case food usually ends up in a trash bin, some baristas have shared on Reddit that their stores will re-use the display food for multiple days or weeks until it turns "rock solid." The controversy doesn't end there.