The Best Starbucks Pastry Is Only Available For One Season Every Year

It's been said that the best things come to those who wait. That's especially true of pumpkin spice-flavored foods, which adore store shelves, coffee cups, and bakery cases for a few glorious months each year. For those who love Starbucks, the best pastry the popular coffee chain offers is a fall favorite, one that we can't get enough of when the leaves start falling.

We tried and ranked 17 different Starbucks pastries and picked the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin as our top choice. Everything about this muffin is excellent, except for the fact that it's only available for a limited time each year. But, absence makes the heart grow fonder and this is a fall arrival we look forward to every year. Our top choice features a crumbly, sweet, and moist pumpkin muffin topped with the perfect amount of cream cheese and some crunch from its pumpkin seed topping.

Pumpkin spice has become a fall staple and Starbucks' signature muffin is one of our favorite pumpkin-spiced items. It's proven so popular that plenty of copycat recipes exist for those who want to enjoy the crumbly pumpkin delights all year.