The Best Starbucks Pastry Is Only Available For One Season Every Year
It's been said that the best things come to those who wait. That's especially true of pumpkin spice-flavored foods, which adore store shelves, coffee cups, and bakery cases for a few glorious months each year. For those who love Starbucks, the best pastry the popular coffee chain offers is a fall favorite, one that we can't get enough of when the leaves start falling.
We tried and ranked 17 different Starbucks pastries and picked the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin as our top choice. Everything about this muffin is excellent, except for the fact that it's only available for a limited time each year. But, absence makes the heart grow fonder and this is a fall arrival we look forward to every year. Our top choice features a crumbly, sweet, and moist pumpkin muffin topped with the perfect amount of cream cheese and some crunch from its pumpkin seed topping.
Pumpkin spice has become a fall staple and Starbucks' signature muffin is one of our favorite pumpkin-spiced items. It's proven so popular that plenty of copycat recipes exist for those who want to enjoy the crumbly pumpkin delights all year.
Reddit is with us in its love of Starbucks' pumpkin cream cheese muffin
We get it. There are dozens of pumpkin spice items, including non-food items, available when fall arrives. Some are better than others. But, for some Starbucks customers, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin (or PCCM) is just as popular (or perhaps more popular) as the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte. For some of the PCCM inclined, the need for these treats has become a fall obsession.
Redditors describe making multiple trips to Starbucks for them and eating more than one muffin per day. Others say they save their loyalty points to splurge on them each fall. Some fans even enthusiastically describe them as being really (expletive) good and say that it's a tragedy the muffins aren't a year-round item.
If you can't enough pumpkin spice, we recommend getting to your nearest Starbucks when fall arrives to snag at least one of these perfect muffins (odds are they go quick). There are many ways your go-to Starbucks order can be revamped for fall so that you can find the perfect pumpkin-spiced twist to enjoy with your muffin.