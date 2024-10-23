11 Ways To Revamp Your Typical Starbucks Order For Fall

If you are new to festive fall fun, but can't quite find a handhold, making small tweaks to your typical coffee order is the perfect way to "fallify" your Starbucks visits. Fortunately, with the many seasonal sauces, syrups, cold foams, and basic year-round options, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the season, even if pumpkin spice lattes aren't really your thing.

In the years I worked at Starbucks as a barista, I loved watching how the seasons would change the menu throughout the year. I eagerly awaited the new drinks we would create and excitedly watched how customers would take these new additions and implement them into their already favorite beverages. Today, as a regular, I get even more enjoyment out of the seasonal menus, playing around with seasonal ingredients. Small changes can make such a difference, especially when it comes to seasonal offerings.

Many of these changes can be made right in the app when ordering. After selecting your drink, you'll see an option to customize it, and this is where you'll find the different ways to personalize and perfect your order. However, if messing with the app is uncomfortable for you, baristas are always available to take your order at the cash register.

