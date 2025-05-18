The Best Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza You Can Buy At Costco
Shopping in the freezer section as a gluten-free person can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. But when it comes to gluten-free pizza, the good people of Costco have delivered several giant, easy-to-find, and delicious needles. In our ranking of the six best frozen pizzas at Costco, three of them — that's a whopping 50% for the mathematicians — just so happen to be gluten-free. And the top gluten-free choice is No. 2 overall on the list: Costco's own Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza.
In fact, we also ranked it the best Kirkland frozen meal at Costco, period. We can't stress enough how major it is that a gluten-free frozen pizza beat out several other conventional varieties and ranked that highly. But this pizza has everything you could want, including pepperoni, sausage, roasted veggies, a three-cheese blend, and the kicker: a cauliflower-based crust in case you need to avoid gluten for any reason.
Our taste-tester said the crust did its job well; it was able to hold up the array of toppings and maintain a nice crunch. But, they said, "The toppings were the real star of the show here, with the pepperoni and sausage providing a super rich, salty, meaty flair, and the roasted vegetables contrasting with a more mellow, juicy, and earthy flavor profile." Perhaps most importantly, there were more than enough toppings on the pie, which is not always the case with a frozen pizza.
Don't sleep on the Kirkland brand
If you're a seasoned Costco shopper, you know Kirkland is often where it's at. And there are fans of the Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza singing its praises all over the internet. "I'm not gluten-free and I purchase these more regularly than the other options," wrote u/Knightly-Bird on Reddit. u/YourCousinJeffery concurred: "This pizza is bomb. This is how alternative ingredients should be done. When I want a cauliflower crust over a traditional crust, you've done a great job."
One reviewer suggested you zhuzh it up with garlic powder, red pepper flakes, and hot honey, which sounds like a delicious combo. Another suggested diced fresh garlic, sliced tomatoes, and a fried egg on top of the leftovers. Reddit user u/jengalampshade called this pizza the "holy grail for the gluten-free community." But whether you have to eat gluten-free or not, the Kirkland Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza — aka the No. 1 ranked Costco Kirkland brand frozen meal — should be on your shopping list.