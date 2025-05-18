The Best Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza You Can Buy At Costco

Shopping in the freezer section as a gluten-free person can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. But when it comes to gluten-free pizza, the good people of Costco have delivered several giant, easy-to-find, and delicious needles. In our ranking of the six best frozen pizzas at Costco, three of them — that's a whopping 50% for the mathematicians — just so happen to be gluten-free. And the top gluten-free choice is No. 2 overall on the list: Costco's own Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza.

In fact, we also ranked it the best Kirkland frozen meal at Costco, period. We can't stress enough how major it is that a gluten-free frozen pizza beat out several other conventional varieties and ranked that highly. But this pizza has everything you could want, including pepperoni, sausage, roasted veggies, a three-cheese blend, and the kicker: a cauliflower-based crust in case you need to avoid gluten for any reason.

Our taste-tester said the crust did its job well; it was able to hold up the array of toppings and maintain a nice crunch. But, they said, "The toppings were the real star of the show here, with the pepperoni and sausage providing a super rich, salty, meaty flair, and the roasted vegetables contrasting with a more mellow, juicy, and earthy flavor profile." Perhaps most importantly, there were more than enough toppings on the pie, which is not always the case with a frozen pizza.