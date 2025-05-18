How Much Espresso Is In A Traditional Cappuccino?

A standard cappuccino fits quite a lot of people's palates with its fine blend of bold espresso and sweet, creamy milk, but not all. If you prefer yours even lighter, instead of committing a faux pas and ordering a caffè latte, you can order a "cappuccino chiaro" instead. It literally means "light cappuccino," and it's prepared with a lot more milk than usual, so you end up with a sweeter drink with the bitter flavor of the espresso mostly washed out.

The mirror opposite exists, too. If you'd like yours with a bit more bite to it, order a "cappuccino scuro" ("dark cappuccino"). Less milk is added, so the flavor of the espresso shot gets its chance to shine on your palate.

Do note, however, that with both of these versions, the single-shot espresso at the core of the drink remains the same. Baristas don't usually add more when you order a chiaro or scuro. But there's nothing stopping you from telling them to give you a double or reduced shot if you were to ask!