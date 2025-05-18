How Much Espresso Is In A Traditional Cappuccino?
It's 10 a.m. in Italy. You've just filled your belly with a sweet focaccia and are looking for a hot cup of joe to finish your Italian coffee-and-bread breakfast. You walk into the cute coffee bar half a street down and, since you've already read the guide on how Italians prefer a cappuccino first thing in the morning, you confidently say: "Un cappuccino, per favore." As the barista works, if you're a proper coffee enthusiast, you might be interested in how your authentic cappuccino is made, including how much espresso is in the cup. But you don't want to bother the barista as they work ... so you're here.
Well, the answer's rather straightforward: a standard cappuccino is made with only a single shot of espresso (25 milliliters). After it's added to the big cappuccino cup, a layer of frothy steamed milk is laid on top. Some handy baristas will pour a rosetta on top, but after the milk is poured, that's essentially your drink done!
Cappuccinos have variants that you can order
A standard cappuccino fits quite a lot of people's palates with its fine blend of bold espresso and sweet, creamy milk, but not all. If you prefer yours even lighter, instead of committing a faux pas and ordering a caffè latte, you can order a "cappuccino chiaro" instead. It literally means "light cappuccino," and it's prepared with a lot more milk than usual, so you end up with a sweeter drink with the bitter flavor of the espresso mostly washed out.
The mirror opposite exists, too. If you'd like yours with a bit more bite to it, order a "cappuccino scuro" ("dark cappuccino"). Less milk is added, so the flavor of the espresso shot gets its chance to shine on your palate.
Do note, however, that with both of these versions, the single-shot espresso at the core of the drink remains the same. Baristas don't usually add more when you order a chiaro or scuro. But there's nothing stopping you from telling them to give you a double or reduced shot if you were to ask!