Here's What Olive Garden Will Give You For Free On Your Birthday

Olive Garden may be known for unlimited breadsticks and Italian-American pasta entrees, but the popular chain restaurant has just as much to offer in terms of its many desserts. While you can choose between warm Italian donuts, cheesecake, delicious and creamy tiramisu, and other top-tier treats any day of the year, your birthday gives a particular cause to celebrate. In fact, for any and all customer birthdays, Olive Garden offers one free dessert. This offer sweetens the day for anyone entering their next year.

According to the restaurant's website, Olive Garden diners are eligible for one complimentary dessert each year. The restaurant offers this free birthday treat as you sign up for the option in advance. To do so, you have to register online for Olive Garden's eClub. Once you plug in your birthday information, you'll receive a coupon around that date. That coupon will then allow you a free dessert if dining at Olive Garden during your birth month.

As for what, exactly, that coupon yields? Olive Garden doesn't specify which desserts are eligible, though diners online have expressed a coupon of roughly $8.50 in value to be used toward the dessert of your choosing. And, once that dessert comes, the restaurant offers yet another freebie option — in the form of a birthday necessity.