Here's What Olive Garden Will Give You For Free On Your Birthday
Olive Garden may be known for unlimited breadsticks and Italian-American pasta entrees, but the popular chain restaurant has just as much to offer in terms of its many desserts. While you can choose between warm Italian donuts, cheesecake, delicious and creamy tiramisu, and other top-tier treats any day of the year, your birthday gives a particular cause to celebrate. In fact, for any and all customer birthdays, Olive Garden offers one free dessert. This offer sweetens the day for anyone entering their next year.
According to the restaurant's website, Olive Garden diners are eligible for one complimentary dessert each year. The restaurant offers this free birthday treat as you sign up for the option in advance. To do so, you have to register online for Olive Garden's eClub. Once you plug in your birthday information, you'll receive a coupon around that date. That coupon will then allow you a free dessert if dining at Olive Garden during your birth month.
As for what, exactly, that coupon yields? Olive Garden doesn't specify which desserts are eligible, though diners online have expressed a coupon of roughly $8.50 in value to be used toward the dessert of your choosing. And, once that dessert comes, the restaurant offers yet another freebie option — in the form of a birthday necessity.
Enjoy a complimentary dessert and a celebratory song when visiting Olive Garden on your birthday
Olive Garden recognizes the importance of birthdays — not only through dessert but also through song. Per the restaurant's website, diners can request a staff rendition of "Happy Birthday," which, yes, pairs perfectly with that complimentary slice of cake, whether it be the Chocolate Lasagna, the Black Tie Mousse Cake, or the Strawberry Cream Cake. The restaurant states that waitstaff are happy to sing to their tables, though Olive Garden doesn't specify the exact process for making this happen. Presumably, diners have to ask in advance and should keep the song a secret from the guest of honor to enhance the surprise aspect.
Granted, the tradition of restaurants singing to patrons tends to be one that people either love or hate. After all, there are all kinds of etiquette rules for enjoying a birthday dinner, and singing puts an additional spotlight on the guest of honor. Yet, even if you opt to forgo the "Happy Birthday" song, you'll want to cash in on your free dessert — no matter how full you may be.
Cake is always a good idea, and Olive Garden also offers a variety of dining promotions and meal specials throughout the year. That way, you can always find a reason to celebrate — and an excuse to visit your nearest Olive Garden.