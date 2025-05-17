The 3 Countries That Supply The Most Beef In The World

While it isn't the world's most widely consumed meat, beef reigns supreme in some parts of the world, including highly populated countries like India, despite beef being banned in the majority of India's states. Although it's not one of the globe's top producers, Argentina consumes the most beef per capita worldwide, at just over 100 pounds per person. It's no wonder that, according to Our World In Data, global consumption of all meats has been steadily increasing for decades. However, it turns out that the United States, China, and Brazil not only consume the majority of the world's beef, but they are also the top producers of the meat as well, in that same order.

In the last decade, the United States has consistently supplied the most beef to the world, followed closely by Brazil. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. supplies 20% of the world's beef. Brazil comes in at a close second by providing 19%, and China supplies slightly less, taking up 13%. In total, that comes out to over half of the world's entire beef production. The USDA also notes that, on average, the total amount of beef produced globally has gone up 0.71% between the years of 2015 and 2024. This means that the average total over the same 10 years comes out to 58.21 million metric tons annually.