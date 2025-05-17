The Starbucks Drink Baristas Hate Making And What You Should Consider Before Ordering

Starbucks baristas make a lot of drinks, but some are less enjoyable than others, with Frappuccinos being among the most detested. The reason why varies from barista to barista; however, most tend to agree that the frozen coffee drinks take much longer to make than any of the other drinks on the menu. In the time it takes to make a Frappuccino, multiple orders can come through that set them back. Others don't mind making the drinks as much as they hate the way some customers order them.

A Starbucks subreddit summarizes the Starbucks barista community's feelings, with one writing, "For me it's because it throws me out of routine. It's fine if all I'm making is Frappuccinos but if I'm bouncing back and forth between hot bar and cold bar it's a lot harder." Another barista added, "I don't mind switching back and forth from hot to cold bar. It is when I get a huge line of Frappuccinos that gets me." Someone else noted how complicated the Frappuccino recipes have become, pointing out the fan-favorite s'mores flavor in particular.

Frappuccinos only get more complicated when customers ask for secret menu recipes or customizations. When asked why they hated making Frappuccinos specifically, one barista said, "Because the types of things asked of me when I make them are outrageous. Layered whipped cream? Come on now. That's extra time that I have no button to account for." Knowing that, if you're going to order a Frappuccino, you should be considerate.