The Starbucks Drink Baristas Hate Making And What You Should Consider Before Ordering
Starbucks baristas make a lot of drinks, but some are less enjoyable than others, with Frappuccinos being among the most detested. The reason why varies from barista to barista; however, most tend to agree that the frozen coffee drinks take much longer to make than any of the other drinks on the menu. In the time it takes to make a Frappuccino, multiple orders can come through that set them back. Others don't mind making the drinks as much as they hate the way some customers order them.
A Starbucks subreddit summarizes the Starbucks barista community's feelings, with one writing, "For me it's because it throws me out of routine. It's fine if all I'm making is Frappuccinos but if I'm bouncing back and forth between hot bar and cold bar it's a lot harder." Another barista added, "I don't mind switching back and forth from hot to cold bar. It is when I get a huge line of Frappuccinos that gets me." Someone else noted how complicated the Frappuccino recipes have become, pointing out the fan-favorite s'mores flavor in particular.
Frappuccinos only get more complicated when customers ask for secret menu recipes or customizations. When asked why they hated making Frappuccinos specifically, one barista said, "Because the types of things asked of me when I make them are outrageous. Layered whipped cream? Come on now. That's extra time that I have no button to account for." Knowing that, if you're going to order a Frappuccino, you should be considerate.
Be considerate when you order a Frappuccino at Starbucks
While not all Starbucks baristas hate making these drinks, it seems to be more common than not. So, should you choose to order one, you should at least be considerate. Taking into account the baristas' feedback, the number one thing you need to accept prior to ordering a Frappuccino is that it's going to take a bit longer. Some Starbucks may only have one blender for making Frappuccinos, and many are understaffed. If anything, don't be that person who complains about it taking forever.
That first tip only gets even more important should you ask for any customizations in your Frappuccino, which will only make it take even longer to make. But, based on the baristas' feedback, if it's not something simple like a dairy-free milk substitute, Frappuccino customizations in general should be avoided. That's especially true if you're one of the people who ask to add espresso shots to your Frappuccino — just don't do it, and stick to asking for extra pumps of the instant coffee that comes in them instead.
That, then, leads to the issue of secret menu Frappuccinos, which even Tasting Table's taste testers have been guilty of doing for their Starbucks Frappuccino flavor ranking. When ordering off the secret menu, don't expect the barista to always know what drink you're talking about. At the very least, have a screenshot ready of the Frappuccino recipe and show it to the person working the register if you must.