Chobani's Worst Greek Yogurt Flavor Tastes Oddly Medicinal

What do Luxardo maraschino liqueur and Chloraseptic throat spray have in common? They both (technically) taste like cherry. Cherry-flavored foods (Luxardo notwithstanding) often carry an unflattering tendency toward a cough-syrup-esque taste — which was the chief sin with Chobani's Fruit Punch flavor. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of Chobani Greek yogurt flavors, this offering fell to last place. But, thankfully, this flavor is only available for a limited time. We were "overwhelmed with that medicinal, almost alcohol-forward cherry flavor, and the pineapple and citrus sat in the background, refusing to temper it in the slightest."

The official Chobani website describes its fruit punch Greek yogurt flavor as "a melange of real orange, pineapple, and cherry." We appreciate Greek yogurt as a protein-forward snack, and we also appreciate that Chobani is made with all-natural ingredients. Indeed, the fruit punch yogurt's ingredients list includes milk, cane sugar, water, oranges, cherries, pineapple, natural flavors, fruit pectin, lemon juice concentrate, guar gum, turmeric (for color), vegetable juice concentrate, and locust bean gum. It all checks out in the nutrition profile. However, the flavor profile is another story.

An Instagram post from Chobani announced its new summertime flavor release in April. The comments section is filled with stoked foodies writing "Yumm" and "I've never been more excited for a yogurt." Alas, in execution, this would-be "refreshing" fruity flavor dashes any optimism on the weirdly medicinal rocks. Although we can't dog this snack's price point: $1.34 per 5.3-ounce cup at a Walmart in Chicago.