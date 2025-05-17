Coppa Vs Bresaola: What's The Difference Between These Deli Meats?

The world of Italian deli meats may be more diverse by itself than the whole rest of the deli section in your supermarket. It involves slices as similar as sopressata and salami or as different as coppa and bresaola. If your knowledge of Italian charcuterie and deli meats stops with the pepperoni and salami you get on your sub sandwich, staring it all down can be a bit overwhelming. Sure, there are sometimes labels (like "spicy") to guide you, but with dozens of fat-speckled cured pork products to choose from, it can be easy to throw your hands up and stick with what you know.

Coppa and bresaola are actually quite different in the world of Italian meats. Coppa is often called capicola in the U.S., where many Italian food names took their cues from Southern rather than Northern Italy. And yes, it's also called gabagool, which evolved as an American-accented way to pronounce the name capicola as it's spoken in Southern Italy. Coppa isn't as well-known as, say, salami, but like many Italian cold cuts, it's cured and sliced pork of a style that will be familiar to a lot of people.

On the other hand, bresaola has only recently made inroads in the larger U.S. market and may just be one of the most unique forms of Italian salumi. This is mostly because it comes from beef rather than pork. Regardless, it's worth learning about these underrated deli meats because either one is a spectacularly tasty choice for sandwiches and building the ultimate charcuterie board.