Do Beef Sticks Need To Be Refrigerated? Here's What You Should Know

It's easy to forget that beef sticks (a slightly different variation of beef jerky) are, in fact, perishable. They may be able to withstand a careless toss into the backpack or a forgotten ride in your car, but that doesn't mean they're invincible. This cured meat still needs proper storage, not only to extend its shelf life but also to ensure food safety. Much like most other foods, it starts with a simple question: "Does this need to be refrigerated?" The answer, at the end of the day, comes down to whether the package is opened or not.

When unopened (vacuum-sealed in airtight packaging) beef sticks can last for over a year at room temperature (depending on their expiration date). This means you don't have to store them in the fridge, although doing so would help to further preserve their quality and extend their shelf life. The case is especially true for homemade beef sticks, which usually have a shorter lifespan — usually around three months — than commercial varieties.

However, once you have opened the packaging, it's best to keep the beef sticks refrigerated. More often than not, you might also see a note on the label that says "Refrigerate after opening". At this state, they are most enjoyable within the first three days. After that, you might be left with dried out, badly-textured meat that has a less-than-satisfying taste. That said, given proper storage, they should be safe to eat for around 3 to 4 weeks.