The Worst Frozen Shrimp Brand Comes From This Grocery Chain

Frozen shrimp is a tasty shortcut to a seafood dinner, saving you the time and effort of peeling and deveining. So even if you don't live on the coast, you can still enjoy high-quality, wild caught shrimp by visiting the freezer section of most grocery stores. We tasted and ranked 11 frozen shrimp brands, half of which were name brands. The worst frozen shrimp brand, however, is Kroger's store-brand product.

We ranked Kroger's Private Selection frozen shrimp brand as the worst based on criteria that included product diversity, sustainability, price, taste, and texture. While Kroger's Private Selection brand offers frozen shrimp sourced from different global regions and practices sustainable fishing through its Zero Waste, Zero Hunger Foundation, the brand also distinguishes itself as gourmet. Consequently, the high price tag on the bag of wild caught Argentinean red shrimp we sampled should be justified by quality, sustainability, and taste. Unfortunately, this was not the case. Argentinean red shrimp are a hot commodity due to their sweet, umami profile and tender, meaty, lobster-like texture. However, the shrimp that came out of the Private Selection bag were big and mushy with an unsettling fishy odor that translated into a funky, fishy flavor. We certainly wouldn't buy this product again, considering other brands on our list offer the same Argentinean red shrimp and actually live up to their lobster-like reputation.