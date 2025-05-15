How Julia Child Transformed A Tuna Fish Sandwich Into Something Magnificent

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Julia Child was certainly a culinary pioneer, bringing the sophistication and elegance of French cooking to U.S. home kitchens and becoming America's first celebrity chef. While she sticks to tradition when it comes to famous French dishes like boeuf bourguignon and coq au vin, she puts her own unique twist on the humble tuna fish sandwich. Julia Child transformed a tuna fish sandwich into something magnificent using both conventional and unconventional ingredients.

Child starts with the main ingredient itself, swapping the conventional water-packed canned tuna for a richer oil-packed tuna. Out of a long list of the best canned tuna brands, many of our favorites were packed in olive oil because they had both better textures and flavors than their water-packed counterparts. Julia Child's second must-have ingredient was the very unpretentious Hellman's mayonnaise. We ranked Hellman's mayo fifth in our taste test of mayo brands (with Duke's in first place), but its fairly neutral flavor and creamy, fluffy consistency lets the earthy, meaty, umami-rich oil-packed tuna shine.

The choice of bread is the third and final element that distinguishes Child's tuna fish sandwich from conventional white or even toasted rye. Controversially, she chose to slather tuna salad on toasted English muffins. The crisp exterior and airy crumb offers a perfect textural contrast to the creamy, meaty tuna while still providing a firm foundation that won't buckle or become soggy. Plus, since her version is on open-faced sandwiches, you get double the tuna.