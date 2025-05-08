One Of Our Favorite Costco Prepared Meals Is Back In The Deli. Here's Why It's A Must-Buy

The Costco enchilada bake with rotisserie chicken has been popping up in Costco delis on and off for a few years now. At one point, shoppers found the large, aluminum trays on sale for $3 off per package, but this time the cheesy bakes are full price. There seem to have been a few changes to the enchilada bake throughout the years, since at one point the red and yellow bell peppers were garnished as full-sized slices, and now those same peppers appear diced. The price has fluctuated too, going for as low as $4.69 per pound in 2020 and around $5.49 per pound in 2022.

We're not the only ones looking forward to picking up the enchilada bake with rotisserie chicken. One customer on Reddit said that they buy these trays "regularly," noting that although it's over $20, the trays serve "MULTIPLE meals if a lone person is consuming it." Another Reddit shopper agreed, saying that they "find it absolutely delicious" and that a single tray can feed them for "three days, even with [their] wife stealing a little bit of it." Commenters on TikTok also chimed in to add that the enchilada bakes are "delicious and always a crowd pleaser." There's no telling how long the enchilada bakes will be available, but you'll find us in line with a cart full of them and about a dozen trays of the Kirkland Signature premade meatloaf.