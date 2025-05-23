McDonald's Free Birthday Reward Is Exactly What You Wanted

If you need a deliciously good reason to visit the iconic Golden Arches, collecting a free birthday reward is the perfect excuse. Like plenty of other chain restaurants that offer birthday rewards, McDonald's celebrates your special day by giving you free food. And the extra special birthday treat is something the company regularly gives away every Friday or when your local sports team wins a game. Need another hint? McDonald's uses four varieties of potatoes to make this beloved menu staple. If you guessed french fries, you're absolutely correct. For your birthday, McDonald's will give you the greatest gift ever: A medium order of fries for free.

While you don't have to spend anything to collect this reward, you do have to pledge your allegiance to the company by downloading the McDonald's app and creating an account. Luckily, your reward will be easy to find once you do so. Just open the app and go to the "Rewards & Deals" page. That's where your birthday treat will be waiting for you for use only when placing a mobile order because it can't be redeemed at the counter.

Although an order of medium french fries is roughly $3.99, signing up for the rewards program and utilizing your birthday rewards is a great way to save money on McDonald's orders you place in the app. Just make sure to sign up a few days before your birthday so McDonald's has enough time to send you a voucher for this extra crispy, yet salty treat.