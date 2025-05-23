McDonald's Free Birthday Reward Is Exactly What You Wanted
If you need a deliciously good reason to visit the iconic Golden Arches, collecting a free birthday reward is the perfect excuse. Like plenty of other chain restaurants that offer birthday rewards, McDonald's celebrates your special day by giving you free food. And the extra special birthday treat is something the company regularly gives away every Friday or when your local sports team wins a game. Need another hint? McDonald's uses four varieties of potatoes to make this beloved menu staple. If you guessed french fries, you're absolutely correct. For your birthday, McDonald's will give you the greatest gift ever: A medium order of fries for free.
While you don't have to spend anything to collect this reward, you do have to pledge your allegiance to the company by downloading the McDonald's app and creating an account. Luckily, your reward will be easy to find once you do so. Just open the app and go to the "Rewards & Deals" page. That's where your birthday treat will be waiting for you for use only when placing a mobile order because it can't be redeemed at the counter.
Although an order of medium french fries is roughly $3.99, signing up for the rewards program and utilizing your birthday rewards is a great way to save money on McDonald's orders you place in the app. Just make sure to sign up a few days before your birthday so McDonald's has enough time to send you a voucher for this extra crispy, yet salty treat.
How do you redeem your McDonald's birthday reward?
Unfortunately, this birthday reward can only be redeemed at certain McDonald's locations. In fact, there are over 20 different McDonald's that won't honor this reward, and a majority of them are located in the United Kingdom. So, if you plan on traveling to the UK or live there, some McDonald's that might deny your reward include the ones in Beccles, Ashton-Under-Lyne, and West One Shopping Centre.
Since McDonald's doesn't serve lunch until roughly 11 a.m., you can't ask for your birthday fries before that time. The good news is that if you plan on enjoying them there, you'll have until 10 p.m. to use the reward. But, if you plan on picking up your order at the drive-thru, you can redeem it by 11:59 p.m. Luckily, that's plenty of time to snag these celebratory fries.
Like most rewards, this can't be redeemed with other McDonald's deals. So, you can't use the $5 20-piece McNugget deal and expect to get free fries too.
There are plenty of ways to upgrade your fast food french fries. For a bit of sweetness, you can drizzle honey or syrup on your fries, just ask the McDonald's staff for the condiments.
You can also collect birthday freebies from restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings, Jersey Mike's, and Culver's, and create the ultimate free fast food dinner. Or you ask for extra crispy McDonald's fries and enjoy them as a late-night snack.