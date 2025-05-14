Grappa Vs Brandy: Which Drink Has The Higher Alcohol Percentage?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spirits often garner certain reputations. We think of whiskey in rocks glasses, gin in martinis, tequila in margaritas, and rum in vibrant tropical cocktails. For brandy, we picture it in elegant snifters, sipped leisurely after a special meal, while grappa conjures up images of a small, stemmed glass with just a touch of liquor — still post-dinner, but perhaps not as leisurely. But brandy and grappa are two spirits many of us aren't as well-versed in as others. Are those perceptions correct? Is grappa really an especially strong drink, boozier than brandy?

Brandy and grappa actually have roughly the same alcohol content. Brandy's ABV tends to range from 40% to 50%; grappa's from 40% to 45%. The differences between glassware used for serving cocktails and spirits may contribute to the misconception that grappa is stronger. Grappa is served in cordial glasses, with a typical capacity of about four ounces, though only about an ounce is served at a time. Brandy's snifter glasses, meanwhile, have a capacity of eight to 12 ounces – which is obviously a bigger vessel, but one you'd still only serve about one or two ounces in at a time if you're drinking brandy like a true connoisseur. This follows general guidelines for spirits like tequila, vodka, gin, rum, and whiskey, all within a 35% to 55% ABV range: a one and a half ounce serving. So despite the difference in glassware sizes, brandy and grappa are served in about the same amount for about the same alcohol content.