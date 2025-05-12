Make Your Favorite Tuna Salad Vegetarian-Friendly With One Simple Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tuna salad is an American favorite, holding nostalgia from when we were kids and had that fresh and tangy tuna salad on hot summer weekends for lunch. Perhaps you've carried that tradition into your own adult years, and add a tuna salad as a side dish on barbeque days, or take a big bowl along on picnics. Or maybe tuna has fallen out of fashion for your tastebuds and you've moved into a more meat-free eating lifestyle, but you miss the creamy, tangy, and seafoody flavor that was the signature of a tuna salad.

We've got you. There's a fantastic alternative to tuna that is reminiscent of the real thing, but is completely plant-based. You've likely passed it in the grocery store aisle near the artichokes and asparagus — hearts of palm. This mild and tender ingredient derived from (as it says in the name) the heart of a palm tree, is usually available in canned form, preserved in brine, and is ready to use without any cooking. You can even buy hearts of palm precut in cans online via Amazon, like these Whole Foods ones.

Your ingredient mix will include a drained can of hearts of palm, dill pickles or relish, celery and celery seeds, red onion, nori, mayo or vegan mayo, dijon mustard, and lemon. There are a few ways to make your salad, but the easiest will take you only 5 minutes. Cut up the hearts of palm and chuck them in a food processor to mix until they form a tuna-like consistency. Mix with your other ingredients, then pop it in the fridge for 15 minutes or so to chill. Season with salt and pepper (or any other seasoning you fancy) and serve with a sprinkling of fresh dill.