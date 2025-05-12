If You're Shopping For Prepared Meals At Costco, You Can Safely Skip This One

Here at Tasting Table, we're big fans of making foods from scratch. But we hold convenient meals in high regard as well, because no matter how much you love a homemade meal, sometimes, the pace of life demands a few concessions. Costco is a great place to shop for ready-made meals. To help you narrow down the selection, we tried 11 popular Costco prepared meals and found one that absolutely doesn't live up to the hype: the stuffed bell peppers with beef and rice.

With six halved peppers filled with lots of meat, it's easy to see why these are a popular purchase, but we honestly found them to be "meh" at best. They were bland and uninspiring — a very distant cousin to classic stuffed peppers. The cooking instructions for this dish state you should cover it with tin foil and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 50 minutes. Despite following the instructions, many have found that the peppers don't really soften; they need longer in the oven than suggested, with one Redditor reporting the peppers baked for an hour and a half before they were done. Making the stuffed peppers in the air fryer reportedly yields better results, though it might be inconvenient if you're trying to make all six of them at once.