For Starbucks baristas, cleanliness isn't just about aesthetics (or appeasing some of the worst types of Starbucks customers). Baristas are often subjected to tasks whether they like them or not, like writing on your cup, and that includes keeping equipment tidy. It's essential for ensuring high-quality taste and safety in every cup. Some of the most frequently cleaned tools behind the bar are the stainless steel coffee pitchers, used to steam milk or serve brewed coffee, and the large plastic pitchers that hold tea, iced coffee, and cold brew coffee. These pitchers are exposed to heat, dairy, and oils, which can cause stubborn buildup if not cleaned properly.

Fortunately, baristas have a few trusted methods to keep them in top condition. The most common approach involves the use of Urnex or other espresso machine cleaning tablets, along with a good old-fashioned scrub. Urnex is a popular brand among baristas and café professionals, known for its cleaning solutions that target coffee residue and oils. These products are specially formulated to break down stubborn organic materials that hot water alone can't remove. When mixed with water, Urnex Cafiza tablets or powders dissolve and create an active cleaning solution that lifts buildup from stainless steel surfaces.

Espresso machine cleaning tablets, while originally designed to clean espresso machine group heads, are also used to clean coffee pitchers. These tablets contain ingredients such as sodium-based cleansers and mild detergents that dissolve coffee oils and milk residues. According to baristas on Reddit, a tablet can be dropped into a container of hot water with the pitcher submerged. After a soak, the pitcher is scrubbed using a designated brush or sponge and thoroughly rinsed to ensure no residue is left behind.