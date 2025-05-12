The Fascinating Origins Of The Spork

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sporks are truly the unsung heroes of utensils. We don't set our tables with them, and we may go weeks without seeing one, but there are so many meals that when we have one, we realize how undeniably handy they are. Stews, ramen, stir fry dishes – any bowl of anything with meat and vegetables to spear and rice or farro or lentils, etc. to scoop up — it all benefits from a spoon that splits into fork tines. The two-in-one convenience has made the spork a staple for campers looking to travel light, and for cafeterias keeping supplies streamlined. And if anything, the spork remains fixed in the public consciousness for its logical yet funny portmanteau name. But where did the spork actually come from?

That quirky name was trademarked in 1951 by Hyde W. Ballard, but only became attached to the design we know today as recently as 1970 with a United States patent issued to Van Brode Milling Company. It was later transferred to Plastico Limited in the United Kingdom, which helped it become known and available worldwide. Kentucky Fried Chicken certainly helped this, too, by becoming the first restaurant chain to offer plastic sporks. Over the decades, many of the best fast food chains in the country have started offering sporks, including Popeyes and Taco Bell. But while the official spork is only about 55 years old, its origins stretch back much further.