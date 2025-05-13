The Disappointing Pasta Brand Gluten-Free Foodies Should Avoid

Whether you have celiac disease or are simply gluten-sensitive, there's an expansive selection of products to help you live gluten-free. Many pasta brands now offer options for gluten-free foodies to enjoy a bowl of macaroni, spaghetti and meatballs, or lasagna. With so much choice it can be hard to know which to pick, however. So we tasted and ranked 12 gluten-free pasta brands to find the boxes you do and don't want in your pantry, and found Cappello's to be a disappointing brand that gluten-free foodies should avoid.

Our ranking was based on taste, texture, and price, all of which factored into Cappello's last-place spot. We sampled Cappello's grain-free penne pasta made with almond flour and eggs and located in the frozen aisle. While we applaud the high-protein content and under-two-minute boiling time, the mushy yet tough and gummy texture and egg-forward flavor were offputting. Perhaps the almond flour was to blame for the baffling juxtaposition of textures that turned to mush in the boiling pot and yet still managed to retain a tough chewiness that felt nothing like the bouncy al-dente chew of typical wheat flour pasta. Despite the versatile and neutral taste that eggs are famous for, Cappello's penne managed to overwhelm the palate with the taste of eggs, leaving an aftertaste that lingered after every bite. Not only were the taste and texture terrible, but the price was more than any of its decidedly superior competitors.