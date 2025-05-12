How Seasoning Salmon In Foil Leads To Tastier Results
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Crafting delicious salmon doesn't just depend on which ingredients you use to season the fish. While selecting the right spices and aromatics can play an important gustatory role, the ideal cooking technique can have just as much of an impact on flavor. This is why when it comes to preparing the most mouthwatering salmon, we're of the mindset that nothing compares to seasoning and cooking the fish in aluminum foil.
Preparing salmon in foil is quite similar to preparing salmon "en papillote" — that is, snugly wrapped in a parchment paper parcel. Essentially, sealing the fish keeps moisture from escaping and encourages the protein to steam in its juices. This yields results that are perfectly plump and bursting with savory flavor. Unlike parchment, however, parcels made with foil work perfectly on the grill. Plus, because no ingredients (not even sauces) are able slide off the fish or seep through the aluminum, salmon can retain all the more flavor.
Palate-pleasing benefits aside, preparing salmon in foil also ensures that fish cooks quickly and evenly. Additionally, the method requires minimal clean-up as the fish is seasoned directly in its dispoasable cooking vessel, which can then be tossed into the trash after cooking. If that weren't enough to convince you to prepare filets in foil, the tasty technique is also easy to execute given its hands-off nature once the salmon has been customized to your liking.
How to prepare salmon in foil
Whether you prefer hearty king salmon filets or savory sockeye steaks, is up to you. You could browse our tips and tricks for selecting the best salmon before shopping, which include picking the freshest fish. This means seeking out salmon with moist, vibrantly colored flesh and a pleasantly ocean-kissed aroma. Of course, choosing the right aluminium foil is also essential. To keep parcels from tearing, we're sticklers for using sturdy sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil. You can buy it online, like this Amazon Basics 41-yard version for under $10.
When seasoning the salmon, get as creative as you'd like with ingredients so long as flavors work together cohesively. For example, introduce fresh herbs like parsley or dill to brighten flavors or draw inspiration from our honey citrus salmon recipe to balance the salmon's richness with zesty lemons and sweet honey. Amplify umami with earthy aromatics like shallots or garlic or even a dollop of miso teriyaki salmon marinade or crunchy chili crisp. And don't forget to include spices. Anything from ground peppercorns to smoked paprika, woodsy allspice, or zesty cajun blends can heighten complexity.
For maximum flavor, we suggest building the foil-wrapped parcels strategically. Start by layering bulkier additions — think lime rounds, fennel slices, asparagus spears — onto the aluminum before adding the filets (skin-side down), followed by sauces, spices, and herbs. After tucking the edges of the parcels inward, place them on a grill or in the oven and cook until the fish reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. At which point, the flaky and flavorful salmon can be unwrapped and served.