How Seasoning Salmon In Foil Leads To Tastier Results

Crafting delicious salmon doesn't just depend on which ingredients you use to season the fish. While selecting the right spices and aromatics can play an important gustatory role, the ideal cooking technique can have just as much of an impact on flavor. This is why when it comes to preparing the most mouthwatering salmon, we're of the mindset that nothing compares to seasoning and cooking the fish in aluminum foil.

Preparing salmon in foil is quite similar to preparing salmon "en papillote" — that is, snugly wrapped in a parchment paper parcel. Essentially, sealing the fish keeps moisture from escaping and encourages the protein to steam in its juices. This yields results that are perfectly plump and bursting with savory flavor. Unlike parchment, however, parcels made with foil work perfectly on the grill. Plus, because no ingredients (not even sauces) are able slide off the fish or seep through the aluminum, salmon can retain all the more flavor.

Palate-pleasing benefits aside, preparing salmon in foil also ensures that fish cooks quickly and evenly. Additionally, the method requires minimal clean-up as the fish is seasoned directly in its dispoasable cooking vessel, which can then be tossed into the trash after cooking. If that weren't enough to convince you to prepare filets in foil, the tasty technique is also easy to execute given its hands-off nature once the salmon has been customized to your liking.