Frank Sinatra Loved This Boozy Palm Springs Dessert So Much He Kept The Recipe On His Fridge

Frank Sinatra definitely knew how to work a room, especially a dining room. From steak pizzaiola at his favorite Las Vegas steakhouse to veal milanese at Patsy's in New York, he loved so many different restaurants across the U.S. But there was one particular desert dessert that "Ol' Blue Eyes" simply couldn't get enough of. A former prime rib spot, among the best restaurants in Palm Springs, Lord Fletcher's served a Royal Brandy Ice that Sinatra simply adored. The boozy dessert drink was a mix of brandy, crème de cacao, and praline ice cream that held a special place in his heart. In fact, according to the Coachella Valley Independent, he even kept the recipe pinned on his refrigerator. On the off chance that he couldn't make it to Lord Fletcher's, Sinatra would send his driver to pick up a tub of the frozen treat.

Opening in 1966, Lord Fletcher's was home to a steadfast menu that satisfied stars the world over. Sadly, the restaurant shuttered in 2020 and was put up for sale after a long and lively run. Still, the legend of Frank Sinatra's favorite dessert endures. In fact, the elevated take on a typical brandy ice comes from the unique use of praline ice cream instead of standard vanilla, making it such a singularly irresistible indulgence. You can easily replicate the dish and pay tribute to Sinatra and the legacy of this beloved restaurant.