Frank Sinatra Loved This Boozy Palm Springs Dessert So Much He Kept The Recipe On His Fridge
Frank Sinatra definitely knew how to work a room, especially a dining room. From steak pizzaiola at his favorite Las Vegas steakhouse to veal milanese at Patsy's in New York, he loved so many different restaurants across the U.S. But there was one particular desert dessert that "Ol' Blue Eyes" simply couldn't get enough of. A former prime rib spot, among the best restaurants in Palm Springs, Lord Fletcher's served a Royal Brandy Ice that Sinatra simply adored. The boozy dessert drink was a mix of brandy, crème de cacao, and praline ice cream that held a special place in his heart. In fact, according to the Coachella Valley Independent, he even kept the recipe pinned on his refrigerator. On the off chance that he couldn't make it to Lord Fletcher's, Sinatra would send his driver to pick up a tub of the frozen treat.
Opening in 1966, Lord Fletcher's was home to a steadfast menu that satisfied stars the world over. Sadly, the restaurant shuttered in 2020 and was put up for sale after a long and lively run. Still, the legend of Frank Sinatra's favorite dessert endures. In fact, the elevated take on a typical brandy ice comes from the unique use of praline ice cream instead of standard vanilla, making it such a singularly irresistible indulgence. You can easily replicate the dish and pay tribute to Sinatra and the legacy of this beloved restaurant.
How to make a Royal Brandy Ice
Prior to "Sir" Andrew, who picked up the mantle as Lord Fletcher's third-ever bartender, the restaurant's first bartender is credited with creating this fun spin on a traditional brandy ice recipe. Truly, it's the addition of praline ice cream that gives the dessert a full-bodied upgrade. If you want to make your own version of the classic boozy ice cream, you'll need a few basic ingredients. Start with a scoop of your favorite praline ice cream, half an ounce of crème de cacao, and one ounce of brandy. Mix everything together with crushed ice in a blender until smooth. The drink can be served as is or stored in the freezer for later use.
The advent of boozy ice cream floats is clearly nothing new, but there are plenty of new ways to modernize an old favorite for even more enjoyment. Try switching up your brandy to a different style than usual to test out new combinations of flavors. You can also try a mix of praline ice cream and French vanilla to cut some of the excess sweetness. Get creative with garnishes of shaved chocolate or a sprinkle of cinnamon to really amp up the luxurious element. After all, if you're paying tribute to Frank Sinatra, you should be able to say, "I did it my way."