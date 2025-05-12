Why You May See Kirkland Signature Products On Local Liquor Store Shelves

Kirkland Signature products at local liquor stores? For anyone doing a double-take: Yes, it's possible. This unusual circumstance stems from alcohol monopolies. If you've seen a rogue Kirkland scotch on the shelves, chances are you live in a control state.

According to the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA), there are 17 states in the U.S. that maintain full control over spirits and occasionally beer and wine sales as well. Iowa, Michigan, Montana, Utah, Maine, and Idaho are just some of the states affected by these regulations. These areas all have liquor board catalogs, whereby the state can sell Kirkland Signature alcohol to any licensed store. In short, when operating within control states, Costco essentially agrees to non-exclusive sale rights in order to stock its own shelves.

Kirkland might be Costco's personal brand, but the company is overruled by state-specific laws, and in this case, that means sharing its stock. Interestingly, customers might also notice pricing variations. All local liquor stores access Kirkland Signature at the same state-set rate before adding their own variable mark-ups. It might be worth shopping around for the most popular Kirkland liquors at Costco. Who knows where that next deal will pop up?