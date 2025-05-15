What Happens When You Freeze Marshmallows?

Marshmallows tend to have a long shelf life. While store-bought marshmallows can last months (years, if unopened), even homemade ones will keep for weeks at room temperature so long as they're stowed somewhere dark and dry, such as on a pantry shelf or nestled in a cupboard. That said, to best preserve the spongy little treats, nothing compares to keeping marshmallows in the freezer. As a matter of fact, the frosty storage space allows them to stay fresh for upward of four months when kept properly.

Regardless of size, shape, or flavor, all marshmallows should be placed in an airtight container or resealable bag. This will prevent air and moisture from wreaking havoc on the spongy mounds, limiting freezer burn. Likewise, don't shove a bunch of marshmallows into a container. While the treats aren't likely to expand, texture and visual appeal can be compromised if they're packed in too tightly. Instead, loosely divide the treats into several containers so that the can better maintain their shape as they become firmer. As a final word of advice, always label the marshmallows to help you keep track of quality.

Since frozen marshmallows are less springy, feel free to let them "thaw" prior to enjoying. All you need to do is leave them on the countertop for several minutes until they've regained their fluffiness and bounce. Should you notice sticky textures, simply dust marshmallows in powdered sugar, and they'll seem just as fresh as the day they were made!