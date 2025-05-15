What Happens When You Freeze Marshmallows?
Soft and pillowy mounds of sweetness, marshmallows serve many purposes. Aside from being an awesome snack, marshmallows can amplify aesthetics as well as improve the textures and flavors of all sorts of goodies. Whether they're folded into ambrosia salad, layered into s'mores, or melted into crispy rice treats, the confections can be transformed in myriad ways. But, what happens when marshmallows are used in frostier applications? The good news is that freezing doesn't really affect marshmallows. Although frigid temperatures will cause the fluffy confections to stiffen slightly, marshmallows don't ever become completely solid, which fans of rocky road ice cream may have already noticed.
This reason for this inability to solidify is due to marshmallows' unique composition. In essence, marshmallows have a relatively low moisture content, which means that they won't undergo the same structural breakdown that's typical of high-moisture treats as a result of water molecules expanding as they freeze. Additionally, because gelatinous marshmallows boast a high concentration of sugar, this can also have a textural impact. Given that an abundance of sugar molecules will work to lower a food's freezing point, this can further reduce the sweet marshmallows' ability to freeze completely. Since store-bought and even homemade marshmallows will only really harden on the surface as opposed to transforming into totally stiff and sturdy ice blocks, marshmallows are also unlikely to experience any major changes in flavor or aesthetics. The only stipulation, however, is that marshmallows must be frozen correctly.
How to freeze marshmallows
Marshmallows tend to have a long shelf life. While store-bought marshmallows can last months (years, if unopened), even homemade ones will keep for weeks at room temperature so long as they're stowed somewhere dark and dry, such as on a pantry shelf or nestled in a cupboard. That said, to best preserve the spongy little treats, nothing compares to keeping marshmallows in the freezer. As a matter of fact, the frosty storage space allows them to stay fresh for upward of four months when kept properly.
Regardless of size, shape, or flavor, all marshmallows should be placed in an airtight container or resealable bag. This will prevent air and moisture from wreaking havoc on the spongy mounds, limiting freezer burn. Likewise, don't shove a bunch of marshmallows into a container. While the treats aren't likely to expand, texture and visual appeal can be compromised if they're packed in too tightly. Instead, loosely divide the treats into several containers so that the can better maintain their shape as they become firmer. As a final word of advice, always label the marshmallows to help you keep track of quality.
Since frozen marshmallows are less springy, feel free to let them "thaw" prior to enjoying. All you need to do is leave them on the countertop for several minutes until they've regained their fluffiness and bounce. Should you notice sticky textures, simply dust marshmallows in powdered sugar, and they'll seem just as fresh as the day they were made!