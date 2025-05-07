Never Leave Aldi Without Its Best Salty Snack
Aldi is a great grocery store for bargain shoppers looking to stretch their dollar further. The wide selection, ranging from kitchen and pantry essentials to specialty items and more, means you'll always find something to take home and enjoy. For those with a sweet tooth, Aldi is the spot for premium European chocolate. If you prefer salty over sweet, you're also in luck. Tasting Table ranked the many popular salty snacks from Aldi and narrowed it down to the absolute best one. Clancy's Pub-Style Seasoned Pretzels are, by far, the ultimate in crunchy, salty, crave-worthy snacks, and you should definitely fill your basket with a bag or two on your next shopping trip.
There are many different types of pretzels, and no two styles are exactly the same. So, what makes these salty snacks from Aldi a must? Per Tasting Table's research, the seasoned pretzels pack a punch of flavor that extends well beyond simple salt. The mixture of dry buttermilk, garlic, onion, and parsley comes together to create an unforgettable zesty blend of seasonings to complement these bite-sized snacks. What's more? They can be served alongside a number of your favorite dips or make a fun addition to your next charcuterie tray or grazing board.
The picture perfect pretzel for snacking
Not only does Tasting Table rank Clancy's Pub-Style Seasoned Pretzels from Aldi as the number one salty snack, but so do Aldi fans. Rave reviews sing the praises of the pretzels' bold and plentiful seasoning, admitting that they struggle to put these snacks down. Other reviews note that the only problem with the pretzels is that they somehow disappear too fast among groups of hungry snackers. Grabbing a bag and getting to snacking should make quick work of these delights, but you can try to savor them for a little longer by incorporating them alongside other snacktime faves.
Try preparing a cheesy dip that will complement the zesty and savory flavors with a helping of essential protein. A white bean green goddess dip would also make a tasty accompaniment to introduce some nutritious vegetable flair. You can even crush up the pretzels to use them as an alternative to breadcrumbs when coating cutlets and more. There's no limit to the usefulness and snackability of these amazing Aldi pretzels.