Never Leave Aldi Without Its Best Salty Snack

Aldi is a great grocery store for bargain shoppers looking to stretch their dollar further. The wide selection, ranging from kitchen and pantry essentials to specialty items and more, means you'll always find something to take home and enjoy. For those with a sweet tooth, Aldi is the spot for premium European chocolate. If you prefer salty over sweet, you're also in luck. Tasting Table ranked the many popular salty snacks from Aldi and narrowed it down to the absolute best one. Clancy's Pub-Style Seasoned Pretzels are, by far, the ultimate in crunchy, salty, crave-worthy snacks, and you should definitely fill your basket with a bag or two on your next shopping trip.

There are many different types of pretzels, and no two styles are exactly the same. So, what makes these salty snacks from Aldi a must? Per Tasting Table's research, the seasoned pretzels pack a punch of flavor that extends well beyond simple salt. The mixture of dry buttermilk, garlic, onion, and parsley comes together to create an unforgettable zesty blend of seasonings to complement these bite-sized snacks. What's more? They can be served alongside a number of your favorite dips or make a fun addition to your next charcuterie tray or grazing board.