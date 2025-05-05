Starbucks Reserve's New Jammy Egg Breakfast Item Is An Actual Game Changer

Coffee giant Starbucks is back at it with a newly-announced food menu item that sounds like it's worth a try for a morning bite — but this time it's only available at the chain's Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and at cafes in select cities. At those locations, you'll be able to order its Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cup starting on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The delicious-sounding breakfast item joins a few other new treats also hitting the menu.

The Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cups features a jammy freshly-cracked egg, which is ideal if your go-to style of eggs is on the runny side. That jammy egg sits inside a cup made of hashbrown, Parmigiano Reggiano, herbs, and some spinach to get a little dose of vegetables in your breakfast. You can also add prosciutto to the top of the egg for some additional protein, but that addition might increase the cost. As for the Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cups, an order seems to come with a single serving, and there's no word on the price of this new food item just yet.