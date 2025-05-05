Starbucks Reserve's New Jammy Egg Breakfast Item Is An Actual Game Changer
Coffee giant Starbucks is back at it with a newly-announced food menu item that sounds like it's worth a try for a morning bite — but this time it's only available at the chain's Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and at cafes in select cities. At those locations, you'll be able to order its Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cup starting on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The delicious-sounding breakfast item joins a few other new treats also hitting the menu.
The Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cups features a jammy freshly-cracked egg, which is ideal if your go-to style of eggs is on the runny side. That jammy egg sits inside a cup made of hashbrown, Parmigiano Reggiano, herbs, and some spinach to get a little dose of vegetables in your breakfast. You can also add prosciutto to the top of the egg for some additional protein, but that addition might increase the cost. As for the Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cups, an order seems to come with a single serving, and there's no word on the price of this new food item just yet.
Seasonal cocktails and more items to hit Starbucks Reserve Roasteries this week
It certainly sounds like a breakfast item, but the new Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cups will be available to order all day. The hashbrown-based dish sounds like the ideal pairing for the new drinks that Starbucks also announced this week. Leaning into two food and beverage trends, one of the new cocktails is its Ube Espresso Martini. The boozy drink features Starbucks Reserve Espresso, vodka, cream, white mocha syrup, and is topped with a bright-purple ube coconut cold foam.
And when you aren't in the mood for a cocktail, another fresh option is its Masala Chai Latte. This chai-based beverage is made with an Indian black tea that has notes of cardamom and black pepper and can be ordered hot or iced. All of these items are available through summer, according to Starbucks and its Reserve locations in cities like Milan and Tokyo and can also be found at select cafes in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle (the company's home base).