Give Pizza A Boujee Upgrade With This Canned Fruit

Canned ingredients can help to spruce up frozen pizza and homemade pizza alike. Pineapple might be the most common canned fruit topping for a savory dish like pizza, but canned figs are the bougie ingredient that can produce something like you'd see in a high-end pizzeria. Fresh figs are a fleeting seasonal fruit, but canned figs are year-round, shelf-stable products that retain the form of their fresh counterparts.

Fig spread (like this one from Divina) is one of the most common accompaniments for a cheese board, not to mention a sweet sauce stand-in for many fig pizza recipes. Canned figs, however, bring a textural upgrade as whole fruits. Plus, they've been soaking in simple syrup to make them especially sweet, plump, and juicy, so they won't dry out in a super hot oven. You can find canned figs in cans and jars at the grocery store or online. While you might consider dried figs as an equally accessible and available pizza topping, their much-changed textural and visual characteristics won't do your pizza justice.

You can add whole figs to a freshly baked pizza once you've taken it out of the oven, as a fresh topping like arugula. But an even better way to ensure even distribution and a colorful presentation is to slice the drained canned figs horizontally into thin rounds to bake with cheese and other toppings. Their deep pink or purple flesh dotted with crunchy seeds and a thin yet chewy ring of peel is the impeccable trifecta of taste, texture, and presentation your pizza needs.