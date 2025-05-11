Trader Joe's Vs Aldi: Which Store Brand Has The Best Vanilla Ice Cream?

Every freezer needs to be stocked with a good vanilla ice cream. Not only is it a fantastic base for many desserts, it can also be turned into delicious drinks, such as an affogato or an old-fashioned vanilla milkshake. But finding a quality vanilla ice cream can be a challenge, especially if you're also trying to mind the price tag. We looked at 12 grocery store-brand vanilla ice creams to see how they hold up against each other and found that the Trader Joe's vanilla ice cream far surpassed the ones from Aldi.

Two of Aldi's vanilla ice creams made it on our list — the Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Specially Selected Vanilla Super Premium Ice Cream. The Sundae Shoppe unceremoniously landed second-to-last due to its bland flavor and inconsistent texture. At less than $3 per container, it admittedly has a very low price tag, but some Aldi shoppers have noted that it's painfully clear the ice cream is just not of high quality.

Aldi's Super Premium vanilla ice cream performed much better on our taste test. It ranked in sixth place largely because of its exceptional vanilla flavor. Customers are especially in awe of the simplicity of the ingredient list, which only names cream, skim milk, sugar, egg yolks, and vanilla extract. The only thing that wasn't working with this ice cream was the texture — it was too hard and lacked creaminess, ultimately making the dessert merely average as a whole.