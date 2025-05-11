Pair Nespresso Sweet Vanilla Pods With This Spring-Inspired Syrup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there were one coffee we could make our desert island pick, Nespresso's sweet vanilla pods are the clear answer. The coffee's creamy flavor is one that can be enjoyed on its own, but it's easily spruced up with all kinds of add-ins. Sweet vanilla takes on a more tropical tinge with coconut, becomes even more cozy with pumpkin spice, and tastes like the epitome of spring with a dash of lavender syrup.

Nespresso's sweet vanilla pods hold the quintessential luscious flavor of the spice, while being sweetened further with notes of cereal and biscuits. Though these toasted ingredients bring a delicate richness to the drink, the body is still relatively light, so you can easily give your sweet vanilla Nespresso latte a fresh spring twist with some lavender syrup. The floral-tasting liquid has a mild flavor that's easily overshadowed, making the lightness of sweet vanilla its perfect pairing. With its herbaceous and sweet flavor, lavender brings out the aromatic side of vanilla without squashing its honeyed notes.

A pump or two of lavender syrup would infuse the coffee with a subtle taste and floral aroma, though you can always add a little more for a bolder flavor. However, the easiest way to infuse lavender into your next cup of coffee is by simmering the flower and syrup with milk. Enhancing the milk with culinary lavender gives the sweet vanilla coffee a more potent flavor that encapsulates spring perfectly.