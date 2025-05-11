Pair Nespresso Sweet Vanilla Pods With This Spring-Inspired Syrup
If there were one coffee we could make our desert island pick, Nespresso's sweet vanilla pods are the clear answer. The coffee's creamy flavor is one that can be enjoyed on its own, but it's easily spruced up with all kinds of add-ins. Sweet vanilla takes on a more tropical tinge with coconut, becomes even more cozy with pumpkin spice, and tastes like the epitome of spring with a dash of lavender syrup.
Nespresso's sweet vanilla pods hold the quintessential luscious flavor of the spice, while being sweetened further with notes of cereal and biscuits. Though these toasted ingredients bring a delicate richness to the drink, the body is still relatively light, so you can easily give your sweet vanilla Nespresso latte a fresh spring twist with some lavender syrup. The floral-tasting liquid has a mild flavor that's easily overshadowed, making the lightness of sweet vanilla its perfect pairing. With its herbaceous and sweet flavor, lavender brings out the aromatic side of vanilla without squashing its honeyed notes.
A pump or two of lavender syrup would infuse the coffee with a subtle taste and floral aroma, though you can always add a little more for a bolder flavor. However, the easiest way to infuse lavender into your next cup of coffee is by simmering the flower and syrup with milk. Enhancing the milk with culinary lavender gives the sweet vanilla coffee a more potent flavor that encapsulates spring perfectly.
Add lavender syrup to these other Nespresso pods
To whip up your own iced lavender café au lait, try Nespresso's active pods. The coffee has a classic vanilla flavor, but it's accompanied by almonds, rounding the drink out with a nutty taste. Almonds have a slight floralness that works perfectly with the lavender, emphasizing the drink's herbal notes even more. You can add a dash of lavender simple syrup to the iced coffee, or sweeten the milk with the fresh flowers.
If you want to further embrace the aromatic nature of lavender, add the syrup to Nespresso's inizio pods. Made with East African Arabicas, the coffee has a light, floral taste that melds with the flavors of lavender syrup. There's a slight acidity that adds to the refreshing nature of the drink, as well as some subtle toasted cereal notes that help to keep the floral flavors grounded. You can enjoy the lavender-flavored latte in its iced form, or serve it hot for a cozier flair.
A traditional London fog latte only contains earl grey tea, but a shot of espresso and a drizzle of lavender syrup give the drink a bolder taste. Nespresso's finezzo capsules have notes of jasmine, orange blossom, and most importantly, bergamot, a key flavor for a London fog. The citrus boosts lavender's herbal notes for a delicious, well-rounded drink. Add the lavender syrup to your cup, followed by the espresso and tea, before topping it off with frothed milk.