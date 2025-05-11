Choose This Type Of Beer For Gordon Ramsay-Style Fish And Chips

Want to make a delicious and classic British fish and chips recipe? Consider elevating the dish by making it Gordon Ramsay-style. To do so, as he shared on his official website, be sure to use a light beer or lager when making the batter for the fish. The reason for this is that the beer batter will make this fish beautifully crispy. In the fryer, the beer quickly evaporates, and the dry batter easily crisps up during the frying process. The carbon dioxide in the beer also adds lift and air, making the batter fry up into a crunchy and light crust.

Our tip for the absolute best fish and chips every time is applicable to most fish and chips recipes. Instead of using water or buttermilk, a light beer or lager will be your primary liquid ingredient. You'll mix it with the other batter ingredients, such as the binder, eggs, flour, baking soda, and seasoning.

Now, what light beer or lager should you choose to make the batter with? You could always be basic and go with one of Ramsay's favorite beers, Beck's or Budweiser, both of which are lagers. Or you can check out our comprehensive list of the 45 most popular beers, ranked from worst to best, and go from there.