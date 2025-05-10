Rao's Homemade isn't just the brand of pasta sauce that Ina Garten always has in her pantry, but it also came in second place in our ranking of 15 different sauce brands. Now, this beloved brand has expanded its store-bought offerings to include frozen meals. We ranked all of Rao's frozen entrees according to flavor and consistency. While many of the meals tasted delicious, the worst Rao's frozen entree, according to our taste test, is the chicken alfredo pasta.

Chicken alfredo is a classic meal served at most Italian-American restaurants, usually atop a bed of fettuccine. Rao's opts for a unique choice with cavatappi, but a fun type of pasta doesn't compensate for the disappointingly bland flavor and texture. Alfredo sauce is famously rich and cheesy and should provide a nice salty and tangy complement to the savory gaminess of chicken. Unfortunately for Rao's chicken alfredo, the sauce was boring at best. It lacked any cheesiness whatsoever and was completely overwhelmed by the dairy.

The heaviness of the sauce and its lack of taste likewise masked the flavor of the chicken. There's definitely such a thing as too rich when it comes to alfredo sauce, and this frozen meal was a prime example. It ended up being a chore to swallow more than a few bites of this meal that was at once flavorless and overpowering.