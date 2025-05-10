Here's The Perfect Liquor To Drink With Starbucks' Iced Black Tea Lemonade

You love your go-to Starbucks drink. You love a good cocktail. Have you ever thought about putting those two together? You get a drink you know you love but with a boozy kick, and making the cocktail is incredibly quick and easy. The results are a win-win, so we rounded up the best liquors for different Starbucks beverages. There's even already precedent for a lot of the possible combinations, like turning an espresso into an espresso martini with vodka, or a coffee into an Irish coffee with whiskey — only in this case, you can get creative and find fresh concoctions.

One of the most popular Starbucks beverages is the Iced Black Tea Lemonade. It's tasty all year round, but an especially refreshing option during summer months, so it would make for a particularly enjoyable cocktail base. Just consider how timelessly popular the Arnold Palmer is, and that there are already ways to spike the Arnold Palmer. If you use the Starbucks Iced Black Tea Lemonade, you can skip brewing tea, making lemonade, and mixing everything together. Simply add the spirit and enjoy. And the best spirit to add is vodka. That's because you want the flavor focus to remain on the tea and lemonade, and the drink's existing profile of bitter, herbal, earthy tea perfectly balanced by sweet, tart, acidic lemonade. The vodka should just be a splash of boozy fun. You just need one shot; to share, order a venti and add two shots.