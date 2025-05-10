Here's The Nespresso Pod You Need For A Perfect Greek Freddo

If you love strong espresso drinks, then allow us to introduce you to your new go-to summer beverage: the Greek Freddo espresso. "Freddo" means "cold" in Italian, so the drink literally translates to "cold espresso." A Freddo is made by shaking espresso with ice until it's light, frothy, and creamy, and then pouring it over more ice. It's a refreshing and delightfully simple way to enjoy espresso. If you have a Nespresso machine and an ice tray, then you're fully equipped to whip up a Freddo whenever your heart desires. But not all Nespresso pods will fare the same when making this drink. You want to choose a pod that features intense, bold, cocoa, and creamy notes that will develop when shaken with ice rather than get watered down and muddy.

Nespresso recommends the Arpeggio capsules for a classic Greek Freddo. The Arpeggio is from the brand's line of original pods, and Nespresso's Freddo recipe calls for two. The brand does, however, have several other pods that would be a great choice for a Freddo from both the original and the Vertuo line of pods. This includes the Freddo Intenso pod from the original collection that was created to serve over ice and features bold, dark roast flavors. Similarly, the Firenze Arpeggio pod pays homage to Italian roasts with intense, creamy, chocolate notes. From the Nespresso Vertuo collection, the Double Espresso Scuro has some tantalizing vanilla notes that come to life with the addition of milk or when served over ice, and the Altissio single-shot Vertuo pod is full-bodied and creamy, perfect for a Freddo espresso.