Here's The Nespresso Pod You Need For A Perfect Greek Freddo
If you love strong espresso drinks, then allow us to introduce you to your new go-to summer beverage: the Greek Freddo espresso. "Freddo" means "cold" in Italian, so the drink literally translates to "cold espresso." A Freddo is made by shaking espresso with ice until it's light, frothy, and creamy, and then pouring it over more ice. It's a refreshing and delightfully simple way to enjoy espresso. If you have a Nespresso machine and an ice tray, then you're fully equipped to whip up a Freddo whenever your heart desires. But not all Nespresso pods will fare the same when making this drink. You want to choose a pod that features intense, bold, cocoa, and creamy notes that will develop when shaken with ice rather than get watered down and muddy.
Nespresso recommends the Arpeggio capsules for a classic Greek Freddo. The Arpeggio is from the brand's line of original pods, and Nespresso's Freddo recipe calls for two. The brand does, however, have several other pods that would be a great choice for a Freddo from both the original and the Vertuo line of pods. This includes the Freddo Intenso pod from the original collection that was created to serve over ice and features bold, dark roast flavors. Similarly, the Firenze Arpeggio pod pays homage to Italian roasts with intense, creamy, chocolate notes. From the Nespresso Vertuo collection, the Double Espresso Scuro has some tantalizing vanilla notes that come to life with the addition of milk or when served over ice, and the Altissio single-shot Vertuo pod is full-bodied and creamy, perfect for a Freddo espresso.
How to make a perfect Freddo at home using your Nespresso machine
If you have one or all of the above recommended pods on hand and want to try making your own Freddo, it truly couldn't be easier. Start with your pod of choice (or two, because you'll want a double shot for this drink), and brew it into a small glass. Then, get something to shake it up in, like a cocktail shaker or a mason jar with a lid. If you want any sugar in your Freddo espresso, add your desired amount to the shaker and top with ice. Pour your espresso shots over the ice and optional sugar, cover, and shake vigorously until you can hear the ice cubes start getting quieter from the resistance created by the aerated espresso. Immediately after shaking, pour your ice-cold and frothy espresso over ice and enjoy.
As mentioned, sugar is optional in a Greek Freddo. Same goes for milk, but there is a variation called a Freddo cappuccino that is made with the same process, plus the added step of being topped with whipped milk. If you need a little extra creaminess in your Freddo espresso, try freezing milk into ice cubes and using those to either shake up your espresso or as the ice the espresso gets poured over. The Nespresso pods with especially bold and dark roasted flavors will hold up best to the addition of milk. In this case, the Vertuo Double Espresso Scuro would be the best choice for its yummy vanilla notes that would pair beautifully with the creaminess from the dairy.