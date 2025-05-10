Can A Digestif Drink Be Non-Alcoholic?
The opposite mealtime bookend of aperitivo hour, the word "digestif" comes from the French word for "digestive," or "digestivo" in Italian. When a foodie refers to a digestif, they're typically referring to an alcoholic drink served after a meal that helps ease digestion. Digestif spirits can range widely from amari to fortified wines and infused herbal liqueurs. Sharply herbal Jägermeister, Underberg, Chartreuse, and Fernet are all digestifs, as are almond-forward Disaronno and orange-forward Grand Marnier. Some scotches and brandies like cognac are even considered to have digestive properties (which is why these spirits are customarily enjoyed on the rocks post-meal).
Digestif drinks are about settling the stomach rather than catching a buzz or functioning as a sweet dessert. Although, maraschino and limoncello liqueurs are considered digestivi, as is fortified port wine – all of which are sweet. As well as being a technical class of spirit, a functional "digestif" can also refer to any drink that helps aid in digestion — which doesn't have to be alcoholic at all. It's meant to be a meal enhancer.
On the scientific side, digestive cocktails commonly feature a prominently bitter flavor because, in nature, bitterness is often associated with poison or other harmful matter that the body wants to reject. By stimulating the body's digestive tract with a bitter provocateur, the digestion process is kicked into high gear, facilitating a comfier gut biome. However, many natural, non-bitter herbs can stimulate digestion, as well. Enter: Zero-proof herbal bevs.
Digest multi-course meals with a zero-proof sipper
Coffee functions as a digestive beverage. For an elevated mealtime punctuation mark, whip up a short Gibraltar espresso. Digestivi can also include any drink made from base ingredients with natural digestive qualities and inflammation reduction, such as fig juice or herbal teas like peppermint, turmeric, ginger, fennel, and clove. All of these steeped teas can be enjoyed hot or iced for an after-dinner sipper.
For an impressive non-alc digestif, serve a chilled glass of ginger ale with a lime wedge and a few drops of Angostura bitters. Or, pour a glass of probiotic kombucha with fresh mint leaves and a few bobbing raspberries. A growing array of zero-proof spirit alternatives has also been entering the market lately, some of which fit the digestif category. Ghia brand makes a dimensional non-alc amaro with top notes of rosemary, gentian root, elderflower, plum, and lemon balm, which would perform beautifully on the rocks. Or, a simple can of Sanzo yuzu lemon ginger seltzer could get the digestif job done in style.
Serving a final drink after an elaborate meal invites dining companions to linger for just a little longer — the artful intersection of pleasure and utility. Alcoholic or not, digestive beverages are customarily served after the cheese or dessert course, so if you're hosting a multi-course dinner party, bring 'em out at this point. Cute drinkware like a coupe glass or crystal rocks glass can help elevate non-alc digestivi for a mature aesthetic touch.