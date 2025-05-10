Can A Digestif Drink Be Non-Alcoholic?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The opposite mealtime bookend of aperitivo hour, the word "digestif" comes from the French word for "digestive," or "digestivo" in Italian. When a foodie refers to a digestif, they're typically referring to an alcoholic drink served after a meal that helps ease digestion. Digestif spirits can range widely from amari to fortified wines and infused herbal liqueurs. Sharply herbal Jägermeister, Underberg, Chartreuse, and Fernet are all digestifs, as are almond-forward Disaronno and orange-forward Grand Marnier. Some scotches and brandies like cognac are even considered to have digestive properties (which is why these spirits are customarily enjoyed on the rocks post-meal).

Digestif drinks are about settling the stomach rather than catching a buzz or functioning as a sweet dessert. Although, maraschino and limoncello liqueurs are considered digestivi, as is fortified port wine – all of which are sweet. As well as being a technical class of spirit, a functional "digestif" can also refer to any drink that helps aid in digestion — which doesn't have to be alcoholic at all. It's meant to be a meal enhancer.

On the scientific side, digestive cocktails commonly feature a prominently bitter flavor because, in nature, bitterness is often associated with poison or other harmful matter that the body wants to reject. By stimulating the body's digestive tract with a bitter provocateur, the digestion process is kicked into high gear, facilitating a comfier gut biome. However, many natural, non-bitter herbs can stimulate digestion, as well. Enter: Zero-proof herbal bevs.