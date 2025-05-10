Starbucks Vs Dunkin': Which Chain Sells The Best Store-Bought Espresso?

What makes espresso beans different from regular coffee beans? It's all in the roast style and, when making espresso at home, there's only one type of bean to shop for — and that's espresso beans. As we all know, however, there are many, many brands to choose from. With Starbucks and Dunkin' being the two most recognized coffee brands in the U.S., those are, naturally, the most popular options to start with. But which of the two sells the best store-bought espresso? According to our taste tester's ranking of store bought espresso beans, that's Starbucks.

Tasting Table's taste tester tried 13 store-bought espresso beans in total, each from a different brand. Overall, Starbucks' Espresso Roast ranked fourth while Dunkin's Espresso-style ground coffee came in seventh — with our taste tester noting how bitter Dunkin's Espresso-style grinds came out, and how deep, smooth, and full-bodied Starbucks' Espresso roast did. Reviews for Dunkin's Espresso-style ground coffee beans note how underwhelming the brew is, with one customer writing, "This is not expresso coffee, nor even drip coffee that makes a strong, intense brew. It's ordinary "office" coffee with over-roasted, almost burned, beans. The result is a thin bitter brew with a lot of acidity but not much coffee flavor."

In comparison, people on Reddit say Starbucks' Espresso Roast "boasts a very full-bodied and syrupy mouthfeel." It also has a low acidity and flavor profile that holds true to its description. If you find yourself choosing between the two, the winner is clear.