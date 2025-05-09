Memorize These Chef Tips To Build A Superior BBQ Brisket Sandwich

You may think that a stellar barbecue brisket sandwich is just as easy to assemble as the rest of the classic types of American sandwiches that we've all bitten into. While it's not incredibly challenging to make one at home (after the brisket is made, of course), there are essential considerations to take into account if you want to make one just like your local barbecue joint. From the toppings to whether the point or flat cut of brisket is the best option to add to the bun, it all matters. That's why Tasting Table turned to Matt Abdoo, the executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, for his advice on building a superior sandwich.

Part of Abdoo's answer comes down to whether or not you like leaner meat. "I find using the flat a better option for a sandwich because the flat typically cooks up a little drier than the point, and you can hide some of that dryness with toppings and BBQ sauce to add moisture," Abdoo explains. "The point is always juicier than the flat, so if it is being served as traditional stand-alone BBQ, it is more forgiving for a perfect juicy bite." Keep in mind that because the point is juicier, it can be too fatty for some sandwiches. But then again, the chef says that it all comes down to preference, as both cuts of brisket offer a flavorful sandwich.