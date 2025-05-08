The Nutty Italian Cracker That Pairs Perfectly With Your Cheese Boards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beautifully arranged charcuterie and cheese boards are all the rage, popping up more and more on restaurant menus and at home gatherings. It can be a complex process, selecting the perfect combination of meats and cheeses and setting everything up so that it's social media-worthy (here's the arranging method you should try for your next cheese board, by the way). If you're hoping to step things up a notch beyond the monotonous routine of cheddar cheese and Ritz crackers, take a page from the Italians' antipasto handbook and add taralli to your next cheese board.

Taralli, or tarallo in its singular form, are Italian crackers that have been an antipasto staple for hundreds of years. They pair well with meats and cheeses thanks to their crunchy nature and salty flavor. Some compare taralli to crackers, but considering its unique shape and simplistic ingredients, others say it's more like a breadstick. Either way, the circular treat is one of Southern Italy's most popular snacks and a beloved addition to cheese boards for its ability to enhance other flavors, especially if you use a fennel or multigrain taralli. Taralli are also one of the items Giada De Laurentiis always includes on her charcuterie boards.