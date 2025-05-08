Here's How Many Margaritas You Can Make With One Bottle Of Tequila

There's nothing quite like the zing of a good margarita when you're in need of a drink. Refreshingly flavorful with the fine mix of sweet and sour notes, as well as a boozy bite from the dash of tequila, it's no surprise that margaritas are in the repertoire of just about every bartender, be they professional or amateur. But if you're planning a fiesta, a practical question will naturally pop up: Exactly how many margaritas can you squeeze out of a single bottle of tequila?

In most classic margaritas, around 50 ml (1.7 fluid ounces) of tequila is used for a single drink. A standard tequila bottle is usually 750 ml, so if we divide 750 by 50, we get 15 margaritas from one bottle — assuming you're making them at standard strength, of course. A single bottle of Cuervo should be more than enough to keep an entire party happy.

There's no hard-and-fast rule in making a classic margarita, however, so you may add more or less depending on how hard you'd like it (but if you want a perfectly balanced margarita, we highly recommend following the exact ratio of ingredients in tested recipes). But depending on the recipe, your measurement may differ. For example, would you like it frozen or shaken?