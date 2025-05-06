How To Properly Prep Balsamic When Using It As A Pie Topping

Sinking your teeth into the first bite of a slice of homemade pie is a feeling unmatched by much else. Whether you're leaning on a tried and true recipe or getting experimental with new flavor combinations, there are plenty of unique garnishes to top your pie. One that stands out above the rest is the unexpected burst of flavor and considerable versatility of balsamic vinegar. Though vinegar is often associated with savory dishes rather than sweet, a rich balsamic reduction can turn the tangy, grape-based substance into the ultimate pie topping.

A thin splash of balsamic vinegar could threaten to ruin a perfectly good pie, but if you boil balsamic vinegar, it reduces down into a thick, syrupy sweet glaze that acts as the ideal complement to a number of different pies. Everything from berry pies to chocolate pies and several other recipes will benefit from the addition of an enhanced balsamic reduction. There are even other ingredients you can mix into your balsamic reduction for more sweet and rich tastes.