As a condiment that's practically synonymous with savory dishes, there are a number of ways to use Worcestershire sauce to elevate your meals. The sauce is typically made with a variety of ingredients including anchovies, white vinegar, tamarind, chili peppers, molasses, garlic, and onions for a uniquely tangy and robust flavor profile. Add a little Worcestershire sauce to your next batch of mac and cheese for an effortless upgrade inspired by the late Anthony Bourdain's no-nonsense yet still luxurious recipe. It's important to make this addition while the cheese is still hot for the most impactful taste.

This simple sauce makes a huge difference, whether you're preparing your favorite brand of instant mac and cheese or a scratch-made recipe. You can tinker with the ratios as you please, but between a half or full teaspoon should suffice for a recipe that serves four. The zing of the flavors will cut through the richness of the cheese to make a bright and satisfying contrast in every bite.