Give Mac And Cheese An Instant Protein Boost With This Canned Ingredient
Keeping a simple mac and cheese recipe in your arsenal is essential for weeknight or anytime meals. If you prefer to go the store-bought route, there are plenty of instant mac and cheese brands you can choose from to streamline the process. With so many ways to customize either a scratch-made recipe or basic box mix, an extra boost of protein makes a great addition to stretch your mac even further. Reach into your pantry for canned tuna for an easy way to elevate the flavor and nutritional value of your favorite mac and cheese dish.
Using tuna to bulk up your mac and cheese is effective and convenient. Given its lengthy shelf life, you can stock up on your preferred brand to keep on hand anytime you want to make the most of your mac and cheese. All you need is about one can of tuna per box mix or standard homemade recipe, which you can open and combine with your freshly cooked mac and cheese. For a tuna noodle casserole-inspired riff, mix your tuna into a baked mac and cheese recipe before topping with cheese and breadcrumbs and popping into the oven.
Tips for the best canned tuna mac and cheese
Beyond preparing a dish of macaroni and cheese and choosing a can of tuna to add to it, there are several different ways to customize the overall flavor of your dish. Playing off the fish flavors of the canned tuna, start with a sprinkle of Old Bay seasoning either on top of a baked mac and cheese tuna casserole or into the mix of a slow-cooker recipe. You can also crush up oyster crackers in lieu of breadcrumbs for your casserole topping. For a more Southern style take, try a hearty shake of Cajun or Creole seasoning either mixed in or as a bold topping to a baked dish.
While canned tuna brings wholesome fish protein to mac and cheese, you can also look at other affordable proteins to include, such as ground flaxseeds or nutritional yeast. For plant nutrients, try boiling or roasting broccoli or bell peppers to mix into the meal. Mushrooms are also an excellent source of vegetable protein that will go well with the taste of canned tuna and macaroni. The possibilities are limitless.