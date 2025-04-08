Give Mac And Cheese An Instant Protein Boost With This Canned Ingredient

Keeping a simple mac and cheese recipe in your arsenal is essential for weeknight or anytime meals. If you prefer to go the store-bought route, there are plenty of instant mac and cheese brands you can choose from to streamline the process. With so many ways to customize either a scratch-made recipe or basic box mix, an extra boost of protein makes a great addition to stretch your mac even further. Reach into your pantry for canned tuna for an easy way to elevate the flavor and nutritional value of your favorite mac and cheese dish.

Using tuna to bulk up your mac and cheese is effective and convenient. Given its lengthy shelf life, you can stock up on your preferred brand to keep on hand anytime you want to make the most of your mac and cheese. All you need is about one can of tuna per box mix or standard homemade recipe, which you can open and combine with your freshly cooked mac and cheese. For a tuna noodle casserole-inspired riff, mix your tuna into a baked mac and cheese recipe before topping with cheese and breadcrumbs and popping into the oven.