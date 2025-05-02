Costco Takes A Swing At Fried Chicken With New 3.5-Lb Trays

Costco has this uncanny way of turning everyday items into cult classics. Just think about the food court hot dog (which we ranked fairly high on our list of every Costco food court item). It's a standard hot dog, but the Costco name attached to it makes people go berserk. It's time to brush up on the rules for adding people to your Costco membership because everyone is going to want to get their hands on the new fried chicken and mashed potatoes tray before it turns into yet another beloved Costco staple.

The fried chicken and mashed potatoes tray is slowly rolling out at Costcos across the country; it's recently been spotted in both Massachusetts and Illinois. The trays weigh about 3.5 pounds and are stuffed with around five large, grade-A chicken thighs and a serving of Yukon Gold mashed potatoes topped with Kirkland Signature butter and shredded parsley. At $4.99 per pound, most of these trays come out to between $15-$18 and can be found in the prepared foods section of the store.