The 2000s Rom-Com That Launched A Thousand Kitchen Remodels Still Holds Up Today
The films of Nancy Meyers are timeless and beloved, but beyond being funny and heartwarming, there's another — perhaps unconventional — reason some of them have really stuck with us: Their gorgeous kitchens. If you've seen the 2003 film "Something's Gotta Give," you may remember the kitchen of Diane Keaton's character, Erica Barry, as well as you remember her romance with Jack Nicholson's Harry Sanborn. As soon as the movie premiered, people began remodeling their kitchen to look like Erica's: impossibly chic but simple and comfortable; in white, gray, and black to transcend any passing color fads; with tons of organized storage space that looks lovely and neat; with ease of movement around the counters and island; and with classic yet still current touches like subway tile and a farmhouse sink.
Anyone who redesigned their kitchens inspired by this movie is undoubtedly happy with the decision, considering the entire aesthetic is still very much in style and too elegant and understated to include fleeting trends. In fact, many of the elements, like subway tile, are still popular today, 22 years after the movie's debut. We can thank "Something's Gotta Give" production designer Jon Hutman for the look. Meyers herself was apparently a fan of Hutman's kitchen: She hired designer Mark Sikes to give her own kitchen the same movie-inspired makeover. White kitchen designs promise a timeless finish that feels bright and airy, so it's no wonder the look is still in demand today.
Other Nancy Meyers films also included inspiring kitchens
Nancy Meyers truly has a signature style that's evident in a number of her movies. The kitchen in 2009's "It's Complicated" is another one that many people have dreamed about and copied, and 2006's "The Holiday" has an enviable kitchen that's understated and modern. Meyers' penchant for irresistible kitchens in her films seems to have always been there: 1987's "Baby Boom" features a spacious, rustic kitchen; 1991's "Father of the Bride" is classic farmhouse; and 2015's "The Intern" has a kitchen that looks like an urban update on the monochrome, subway-tiled "Something's Gotta Give" approach.
All of Meyers' kitchens seem to embody a few common themes, making the aesthetic easier for us to apply to our own homes. Think about comfort and lots of light with whites, creams, beiges, and neutrals, and bring in richness and eye-catching interest with texture, like wood against tile or a clay potted plant against granite. Furniture should be classic but relatively simple, and not so precious that you're afraid to really use it.
Because Meyers also follows these design directives herself, snaps of her own kitchen on her Instagram page keep the inspiration going. If you're remodeling, you can get a Meyers-esque kitchen by avoiding outdated kitchen-design trends. Even if an overhaul isn't in the budget, you can Meyers up your kitchen with beautiful kitchen items that double as decor, like rich wood cutting boards, small ceramic planters, etched glass canisters, and textured hand towels.