The 2000s Rom-Com That Launched A Thousand Kitchen Remodels Still Holds Up Today

The films of Nancy Meyers are timeless and beloved, but beyond being funny and heartwarming, there's another — perhaps unconventional — reason some of them have really stuck with us: Their gorgeous kitchens. If you've seen the 2003 film "Something's Gotta Give," you may remember the kitchen of Diane Keaton's character, Erica Barry, as well as you remember her romance with Jack Nicholson's Harry Sanborn. As soon as the movie premiered, people began remodeling their kitchen to look like Erica's: impossibly chic but simple and comfortable; in white, gray, and black to transcend any passing color fads; with tons of organized storage space that looks lovely and neat; with ease of movement around the counters and island; and with classic yet still current touches like subway tile and a farmhouse sink.

Anyone who redesigned their kitchens inspired by this movie is undoubtedly happy with the decision, considering the entire aesthetic is still very much in style and too elegant and understated to include fleeting trends. In fact, many of the elements, like subway tile, are still popular today, 22 years after the movie's debut. We can thank "Something's Gotta Give" production designer Jon Hutman for the look. Meyers herself was apparently a fan of Hutman's kitchen: She hired designer Mark Sikes to give her own kitchen the same movie-inspired makeover. White kitchen designs promise a timeless finish that feels bright and airy, so it's no wonder the look is still in demand today.