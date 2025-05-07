Watch For These Warning Signs That Your Chef Knife Needs Replacing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's important to choose a good chef's knife as they're the workhorses of the kitchen, but even the best blades don't last forever. While routine sharpening can extend the life of your knife, there comes a time when repair is no longer enough. Knowing the visual warning signs that your chef's knife is ready for retirement can save you from frustration. Maintaining the knife is just as important as holding it correctly to prevent even injury, too. That's why it's important to look for key indicators like cracks, chips, and curves.

Cracks in the blade are one of the most serious signs of wear. Look closely at the blade near the bolster (the thick part where blade meets handle) or along the spine. Cracks can compromise the structural integrity of the knife, making it dangerous to use.

While small chips can sometimes be smoothed out with professional sharpening, larger or multiple chips along the blade are another red flag to watch for. These gaps can catch on food and make precise cutting nearly impossible. They also weaken the blade's edge and lead to uneven wear.