12 Best Tea Infusers, According To Online Reviews
Tea bags are convenient. However, when you ask experts for their best tips for brewing the perfect cup of tea, there's one piece of advice that you'll hear over and over again: use loose-leaf tea. For this, you'll need a tea infuser.
Now, there are a few reasons why using loose-leaf tea is just better. Compared to how tightly packed the pieces of tea leaves in a tea bag are, there is more space for water to flow around the leaves when you use loose-leaf tea. Tea infusers have small perforations to let the water flow between the leaves. This will not only yield a more flavorful brew, but also extracts more nutrients and antioxidants from the leaves. The perforations in these tools also keep the pieces of the tea leaves contained, preventing them from mixing with the brewed tea and giving it a gritty and unpleasant texture. To help you choose which tea infuser is right for you, we've rounded up a list of some of the top options on the market.
In addition to evaluating customer reviews to select products that were highly rated by hundreds to thousands of customers, we also considered other factors as we put together this list. These include the overall design of each infuser, how easy they are to use, the number of cups of tea you can brew at a time, and the ease of cleaning.
OXO Brew Tea Infuser Basket
Try the OXO Brew Tea Infuser Basket the next time you want to enjoy a higher quality cup of tea using a loose-leaf variety. Made from stainless steel, the basket features tiny, etched strainer holes that allow water to circulate around your tea leaves for a perfect brew. These holes, however, are so small that the pieces of loose-leaf tea won't be able to infiltrate your cup. The basket's design features integrated side handles that allow it to rest across the top of most mugs while also making it easy to remove without burning yourself. The silicone lid also remains cool for easier and safer use.
An overwhelming majority of reviewers have given this infuser from OXO a 4- or 5-star rating, showing their overall satisfaction with it. Many of these reviewers mention the design of the infuser in their write-ups. They find that the holes are small enough to keep tea leaves in and appreciate the two handles that allow it to rest over a cup. Many customers also mention that the lid for the infuser doubles as a drip container after the brewing time is complete.
Exptolii Snap Ball Tea Strainer (3 pack)
If you want to be able to brew more than one cup of tea at a time, then this set of three snap ball tea strainers from Exptolii might be a good pick. Each strainer is constructed from food-safe, durable, and rust-resistant stainless steel. The infusers feature an ultra-fine mesh design to keep the leaves from escaping as the tea brews. To keep your hands and fingers from accidentally getting burned by hot water or steam, each of these strainers also offers a no-slip, long handle. With the long-handled design, these can be a suitable pick whether you want to brew in a mug or a small teapot. Filling the basket with tea leaves is also quick and easy, thanks to the squeeze-open design. Once you've finished brewing, you can simply dump the leaves and clean these strainers in the dishwasher.
Most users have a lot of positive things to share about these tea strainers from Exptolii. They share that the snap-open design allows them to load tea quickly and get it ready to brew practically right away. Many find that they do a good job of keeping the tea leaves out of their cup, but a few share some issues with the leaves leaking out, especially after several uses, when the balls became a bit more challenging to close fully or properly.
Bekith Silicone Tea Infusers (7 pack)
Add some color as you — and others — brew a flavorful cup of tea. This set of seven infusers from Bekith feature a unique design. Each is brightly colored (and a different color from the rest) with a cute leaf at the top of the handle. These bright leaves will stick out from the top of each mug as the tea brews. The design also makes it easy to add tea leaves into the stainless-steel cup — simply twist the handle off to add medium or large leaves (the strainers are not designed for use with super fine leaves). Once you've finished brewing a cup of tea, you can remove the strainer and rest it on the included drip tray to prevent making a mess on the table or counter.
Reviews for these tea infusers from Bekith are mostly positive. Reviewers appreciate that the set comes with multiple infusers and that each has a different color. They share that the colors are bright and cheery, and note that they also help make this a nice set to gift to a tea-loving friend or family member. While many users share that the infusers work well, some wish that the holes were smaller for finer tea leaves.
Genuine Fred Grim Steeper
Make brewing each cup of tea an entertaining experience with this Grim Steeper from Genuine Fred. Designed to look like the Grim Reaper, the steeper is made from BPA-free silicone. After adding the loose-leaf tea of your choice to the "body," simply drop the Grim Steeper into your mug and let it brew a delightful cup of tea for you to enjoy. His scythe doubles as a hook to keep the infuser in place on the mug and to make it easier to remove once you're finished brewing. Because the infuser is made from silicone, you can even use it to brew tea in the microwave. It is also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
By and large, reviewers are impressed with the Grim Steeper. Several comment on its cute and unique design, but also note that it works well and allows them to brew a delicious and flavorful cup of tea. While some users note that smaller leaves tend to escape through the holes, most are happy with the quality and material of this pick.
Fenshine Tea Infuser
Brew the perfect cup of chai, black, white, or green tea with this infuser from Fenshine. It features a fine-mesh, stainless-steel basket to allow water to circulate while also keeping the tea leaves from getting out. The design of this model also features a long, food-grade silicone handle that can be used in both mugs and teapots. Unlike some other infusers with a long handle, this one is bendable. With this feature, you can easily hook it over the side of a mug or pot, helping to keep it in place and allowing for easier removal. The handle twists on and off of the stainless-steel basket to make it easy to add or dump out loose tea leaves.
This is another popular pick, according to the high ratings from customers. One of the features that several highlight in their write-ups is the flexible handle. They like that they can bend it to keep the infuser secure on the mug they're using. Overall, users also share that they don't have issues with tea leaves leaking out of the infuser and tainting their perfect cup of tea. Finally, given the affordable price, several reviewers also cite this pick as a great value for the money.
Reinmoson Extra Large Tea Infuser
If you've been looking to elevate your iced tea by making the switch to loose-leaf or want to be able to brew an entire pot of tea, then you might want to consider this extra-large tea infuser from Reinmoson. It is three inches tall with a diameter of just over three inches, giving it a large, 13-ounce (or, 13-teaspoon) capacity. The infuser features an ultra-fine mesh design and has a long chain and hook to help you keep it in place. Thanks to its larger capacity, you may also find other ways to use this infuser in the kitchen. For example, you could use it to create homemade blends of different herbs and spices to flavor your soups and stews.
Customers are overwhelmingly glad that they decided to try this tea infuser. In their reviews, several mention that it is larger than many other infusers, making it a good choice for brewing a full pot of tea or even a pitcher of iced tea. Another feature that users appreciate is the fine mesh basket. Many note that they haven't had issues with tea leaves escaping, unlike their experiences with other infusers.
Ototo Baby Nessie Tea Infuser
Consider the Ototo Baby Nessie infuser if you're looking for the perfect gift for a tea lover or just want to bring a smile to your own face every time you brew a cup of tea. This adorable strainer is designed to make it look like a little dinosaur is wading through the mug. The strainer is made from BPA-free and food-safe silicone and is easy to use. Simply remove the handle, add the loose-leaf tea, and place it in your cup. The long-handled head will make it easy to remove after the tea has finished brewing without burning yourself. The holes in the base are fine enough to allow you to brew everything from large leaves to finely ground tea. You can also use this product to infuse herbs into water, soup, and more.
Ask users what they think of this tea infuser from Ototo, and you'll probably hear that it is both fun and functional. Customers rave about the adorable dinosaur design that makes brewing a cup of tea a bit more exciting. But it is more than just cute, according to these same reviewers. They also note that it works well to help them when brewing loose-leaf teas — though some do note that smaller leaves sometimes escape.
OXO Brew Twisting Tea Ball Infuser
There are several tea ball infusers on the market. However, the OXO Brew Twisting Tea Ball Infuser's unique design might just catch your eye. To fill many other models, you need to squeeze the handle to open the infuser ball. Holding it open while trying to add the tea leaves can sometimes be a bit challenging — or messy. However, with this model from OXO, you can simply twist the handle to open up the ball end. Doing so turns it into a scoop, making it easy to add the loose tea leaves. Then, simply twist it shut, and it will be ready to drop into your mug or teapot. The stainless-steel ball features tiny, etched strainer holes to allow water to brew your favorite loose-leaf teas, without letting the tea leaves out into the cup. Teatime with your favorite English scone recipe is certain to be more enjoyable.
With a majority of 4- and 5-star reviews, most customers recommend this tea ball infuser from OXO. In their reviews, many share that they find it easier to fill than other similar models that they've used. They like its design that opens the ball simply by turning the handle, making it possible to scoop up the leaves that you want to brew. Reviews are a bit mixed on the size of the holes, however. While many share that they keep the tea leaves in, some users share issues with the granules leaking into their mug or cup.
Genuine Fred Slow Brew Sloth Silicone Tea Infuser
Let this cute little sloth silicone tea infuser remind you to step back from the hustle and bustle so you can truly enjoy that perfectly brewed cup of tea in front of you. The sloth shape is more than just adorable, it also adds to the functionality of the infuser. His curled arms hook onto the rim of your mug — keeping him in place as he catches a few zzzzzs. Made from BPA-free, food-safe silicone, you won't need to worry about introducing any unwanted chemicals into your tea or altering its taste. The silicone construction also means that this product is both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
The cute sloth design is just one of the reasons reviewers used to explain their high rating for this infuser. They also appreciate how much it helps when brewing loose-leaf tea. They share that the finished cup of tea turns out flavorful and smooth. However, some reviewers wish that the sloth's body was a bit bigger so that they could use it in a larger mug.
Ecurfu Silicone Tea Infuser (4 pack)
These infusers may look like traditional tea bags. However, between their reusable design and the fact that they let you enjoy the benefits of loose-leaf tea, you might just decide they're better than anything you could pick up at your local grocery store. Available in a pack of four or six, each bag has a different colored "tag," making them a great option if you want to create the best afternoon tea experience for your group of friends. These are made from non-toxic and BPA-free silicone. They have small holes along their sides to keep more of the loose-leaf tea from floating out into the cup. The base of each bag is removable to allow you to add the tea leaves and then snaps back into place to close them off.
Based on the high average rating from numerous customers, these little tea bags are another solid pick to consider. Reviewers mention that they are easy to work with and make it convenient to brew loose-leaf tea. Several also note that the design makes these a suitable option for use when traveling. Other customers like that each bag has a different colored handle. The little pop of color makes them more enjoyable to use and also makes it easier to host a party where multiple guests want to brew a cup of tea.
Leden Tea Infuser
You might get envious of how relaxed this Leden Tea Infuser looks hanging out on the rim of your mug. It features a tall, extra-fine mesh base with a silicone "person" over the top. The "person's" arms are flexible, which allows you to use them to hold the infuser in place and make sure it doesn't slide into the mug. The "person's" body and head twist on and off so that you can fill or empty the stainless-steel strainer. The silicone body and stainless-steel infuser are both dishwasher-safe.
Reviewers are mostly glad that they decided to purchase the Leden Tea Infuser. Several highlight its overall design as a top-selling point. The little person on the top, they share, is very cute, but also serves the purpose of keeping the infuser anchored in a mug. However, some customers find it difficult to load tea into this infuser. They note that the narrow diameter makes it more likely for loose leaves to get onto the table or countertop.
DecorChiq Par-Tea Pack Silicone Strainer Animals
These silicone strainers from DecorChiq aren't called Par-Tea animals for nothing. Their adorable design is certain to make them the hit of your next afternoon tea get together. The set includes five infusers, each shaped like a different animal, such as a platypus, a hippo, and an owl. They are all made from a food-safe silicone material that is dishwasher-safe. Each infuser offers small holes to help water circulate around the tea leaves. However, it is important to note that these holes aren't as fine as those you'll find on some other infusers, so they're probably best to use with more coarsely ground loose-leaf varieties.
Several users rave about how adorable these little Par-Tea animals from DecorChiq are. Many note that their cute design allows them to make a good gift or a conversation starter when entertaining. Most reviewers also find them easy to use, sharing that getting them ready to pop in a cup by adding tea leaves doesn't take long at all. However, some reviewers were not as satisfied with their brewing performance, noting that they are a bit too flexible and sometimes allow leaves to get out into the brewed tea.
Methodology
We closely considered customer reviews as we selected the best tea infusers to include in this roundup. We looked at both the overall star rating and the total number of reviews to ensure that each of our picks was not only highly rated, but also backed by feedback from hundreds to thousands of reviewers. All of our selections have a rating of at least 4 stars, with many holding an even higher average.
Beyond looking solely at customer reviews, we also aimed to include a range of different infuser styles and capacities to best match the needs and preferences of each of our readers. Other factors that we considered while finalizing our recommendations include the ease of use, cleaning requirement, and overall style.