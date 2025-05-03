12 Best Tea Infusers, According To Online Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tea bags are convenient. However, when you ask experts for their best tips for brewing the perfect cup of tea, there's one piece of advice that you'll hear over and over again: use loose-leaf tea. For this, you'll need a tea infuser.

Now, there are a few reasons why using loose-leaf tea is just better. Compared to how tightly packed the pieces of tea leaves in a tea bag are, there is more space for water to flow around the leaves when you use loose-leaf tea. Tea infusers have small perforations to let the water flow between the leaves. This will not only yield a more flavorful brew, but also extracts more nutrients and antioxidants from the leaves. The perforations in these tools also keep the pieces of the tea leaves contained, preventing them from mixing with the brewed tea and giving it a gritty and unpleasant texture. To help you choose which tea infuser is right for you, we've rounded up a list of some of the top options on the market.

In addition to evaluating customer reviews to select products that were highly rated by hundreds to thousands of customers, we also considered other factors as we put together this list. These include the overall design of each infuser, how easy they are to use, the number of cups of tea you can brew at a time, and the ease of cleaning.