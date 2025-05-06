Here's The Key To Perfect Oven-Roasted Fruit

You already know when to roast vs. broil vegetables for the best results, but have you ever considered the delightful possibilities of oven-roasted fruit? There are a number of fruits you need to be roasting to fully understand the delicious combination of a crisp caramelized outside and jammy texture inside. The biggest key to achieving perfectly roasted fruit comes down to uniformity in sizing. Whether you're roasting large or small fruits, you should take care that each one is consistently sized to the rest of the batch. This also means you should roast each type of fruit separately to ensure proper timing and avoid over or undercooking.

After all your fruits have roasted and adequately cooled, you can mix everything together. With so many different fruits to choose from, you can create different batches depending on the season. Because different fruits have different textures and densities, each one will have a different cook time. This is why the consistency among your fruit pieces is so vital to the roasting process. Once you've gotten the cooking times down, it's just a matter of preparing each piece to take on the level of heat and timing.