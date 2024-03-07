14 Fruits You Need To Be Roasting

Learning to make the most of your ingredients is one of the challenging things about cooking and baking, but it's also a lot of the fun. When you can take ordinary ingredients and make them extraordinary, or turn mediocre ingredients into something memorable, it's a real confidence-builder.

Consider fruit. It's already one of the most pleasurable of all ingredients, with its rainbow of bright colors, its many textures, and its combination of sweet and tart flavors. It's fine as it is — especially on those glorious occasions when you can find it fresh-picked and dead ripe — but that doesn't mean it can't be improved, and roasting your fruit is one way to do just that.

Roasting helps break down the tough cell walls, leaving fruit lush and tender, and the heat and caramelization bring out all the subtleties of its flavor (and even create new flavors). Some fruits are better suited to roasting than others, but here are some that are can't-miss options.