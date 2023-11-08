Roast Raspberries For A Next-Level Topping On Yogurts And Desserts

With their sweet yet tart taste, raspberries are an easy fruit to reach for when you want a small snack or just need a bite of something sweet. However, raspberries can be used for much more than just snacking. For example, you may want to consider roasting them. Doing so will enhance their sweetness while melting them a bit, leaving you with a jam-like topping that is perfect for upgrading yogurt and desserts.

Here's how you roast raspberries: Start by preheating your oven to 400 F. While the oven heats up, wash and dry your desired amount of raspberries, then place them on a baking sheet or in a baking dish. At this point, you can add a teaspoon or two of extra sugar to make sure the sweetness really shines through. Next, bake the raspberries for about 20 minutes. You can adjust the cook time based on your preference for how roasted you want the fruit to be. But, once you've roasted the raspberries, what should you do with them?