Roast Raspberries For A Next-Level Topping On Yogurts And Desserts
With their sweet yet tart taste, raspberries are an easy fruit to reach for when you want a small snack or just need a bite of something sweet. However, raspberries can be used for much more than just snacking. For example, you may want to consider roasting them. Doing so will enhance their sweetness while melting them a bit, leaving you with a jam-like topping that is perfect for upgrading yogurt and desserts.
Here's how you roast raspberries: Start by preheating your oven to 400 F. While the oven heats up, wash and dry your desired amount of raspberries, then place them on a baking sheet or in a baking dish. At this point, you can add a teaspoon or two of extra sugar to make sure the sweetness really shines through. Next, bake the raspberries for about 20 minutes. You can adjust the cook time based on your preference for how roasted you want the fruit to be. But, once you've roasted the raspberries, what should you do with them?
Dessert ideas for roasted raspberries
After you've roasted the raspberries, you get to indulge in the sweet treat, but what should you serve them with? Plain or vanilla yogurt topped with roasted raspberries is a sweet treat that is still fairly healthy. You can add nuts or chocolate chips to make this treat a bit more decadent. Or, you can take things a step further and replace the yogurt with either frozen yogurt or ice cream to make it into a full-blown dessert option.
For another dessert option, the roasted raspberries would be the perfect compliment to a slice of cheesecake — perhaps a classic New York-style cheesecake or a baked ricotta cheesecake. Roasted raspberries would also complement sweet bread, such as banana bread or soft pull-apart milk bread. Roasted raspberries would also work well as a pancake topping mixed with syrup and even whipped cream. Additionally, fruit and chocolate is always a delicious combo — you can use the roasted raspberries as a topping for a slice of chocolate brioche or even a fudgy brownie.